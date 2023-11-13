DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, is in the driving seat when it comes to environmental sustainability, saving up to 200,000kg of CO2e a year by using greener, cleaner biofuels in company vehicles.

Under a new partnership with the Middle East’s biggest biofuel producer, Neutral Fuels, Dulsco People is powering 75 per cent of its vehicles in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a special biodiesel blend fuel.

Launched in the run up to COP28 UAE as part of Dulsco Group’s commitment to supporting the UAE fight against climate change, the initiative currently saves 4.5 per cent in greenhouse gases. Dulsco People is aiming to increase the savings to over 6 per cent by the end of 2023 by switching to an even more effective biofuel blend – and expanding the scheme to its operations in Ras Al Khaimah. Dulsco saved 17,600kg of CO2e – equivalent to taking four fossil-fuelled cars off the road for a year – in the first 10 weeks of the initiative, which was launched in late July 2023.

Neutral Fuels, the only biofuel producer in the UAE with Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) certification, collects waste cooking oil and transforms it into various blends of green fuel. Currently, 135 Dulsco People vehicles use biofuel, with plans to phase out fossil fuel across the entire fleet.

Meanwhile, sister company Dulsco Environment is helping to produce the fuel itself, by providing more than 450,000 litres of used cooking oil to Neutral Fuels. Neutral Fuels collects the waste cooking oil on behalf of Dulsco’s environmental solutions arm. The environmental arm provides world class recycling, treatment and processing waste management services which, in turn, help thousands of businesses, industries and residential communities meet their green goals.

Antony Marke, COO, Dulsco People said: “Dulsco Group is 100 per cent committed to supporting government initiatives on climate change, including the Net Zero 2050 agenda. With 2023 being the Year of Sustainability, COP28 is fast approaching and businesses and consumers becoming increasingly environmentally conscious, the spotlight is on sustainability like never before.

“Under our pledge to operate a sustainable business and lead by example, we are proud to work with like-minded organisations and entrepreneurs who share our vision to help communities thrive and make the world a better place. We are delighted to partner with Neutral Fuels through a unique, 360-degree, win-win system where we not only use their products in our vehicles, but help them to produce the fuel, too – a shining example of Dulsco’s positive contribution to the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy.”

Neutral Fuels is committed to promoting environmental sustainability by producing high-quality, low-carbon biodiesel from locally sourced, waste-based raw materials. Neutral Fuels currently produces over 35 million litres of biodiesel locally each year, resulting in the remarkable reduction of over 60 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions to date. To put that in perspective, that is the equivalent to carbon sequestered from more than 990,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

Charles Gardner, General Manager, Neutral Fuels, added: Neutral Fuels is delighted to partner with Dulsco. This partnership showcases the shared dedication of both companies to implementing sustainable business practices and supporting the UAE’s circular economy policy. Dulsco will succeed in substantially reducing their carbon emissions by contributing waste material for recycling and transitioning to biofuels. This partnership is a significant step towards a more sustainable future and Neutral Fuels is proud to be a part of it.

-Ends-

CO2e – carbon dioxide equivalent – is a measurement of total greenhouse gases emitted, expressed in terms of the equivalent measurement of carbon dioxide.

Contact Info:

prteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

About Neutral Fuels

Founded in Dubai in 2011, Neutral Fuels engineered an efficient and innovative process to convert waste vegetable oil into Biodiesel, a renewable and clean-burning fuel that can be used in a wide range of applications without the need for modification. Today they are the largest producer and supplier of ESMA certified biodiesel in the UAE.