Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business: “We are committed to using our local expertise and capabilities to meet the growing global demand for copper and aluminium products”

Ducab Metals Business, DMB, a division of UAE-based Ducab Group - one of the country’s largest manufacturing businesses, is showcasing its ‘Made in the Emirates’ product range to a global audience at the world’s most important trade fair for the wire and cable industry, Wire Düsseldorf.

Attending the event for the first time, DMB is a leading global provider of copper and aluminium products and has played a key role in taking ‘Made in the Emirates’ products to the world, championing in-country value for local solutions at an international level. It was established in 2020 as a new metals brand and a business segment of Ducab Group.

DMB is the only company in the MENA region that produces both copper and aluminium products and it is one of three metal producers in the UAE. As the company’s reputation is growing, its customer base continues to widen with new markets this year including Germany, France, Czech Republic, Romania, and Colombia. Its 2021 revenues were AED5.1 billion (almost US$1.4 bn).

With more than 75% of DMB products exported from the UAE, the company is now one of the world’s leading metals suppliers, delivering best-in-class metals solutions to over 45 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It is also a major global exporter of UAE-manufactured products, contributing widely to the diversification efforts that are driving economic growth across the UAE.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business said: “Ducab plays a key role in supporting the diversification of the local economy, empowering the UAE’s industrial capabilities, and meeting the growing global demands for copper and aluminium. Our participation at Wire Düsseldorf reflects our commitment in Europe which has a very strong focus on the transition to renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions.”

DMB produces a full range of bunched copper wire products, tailormade to customer requirements, for use in building wires and cables. It is also a leading manufacturer of customised flexible copper conductors, with smaller wire sizes for added flexibility, used in the cables industry, in earthing applications and transformer end-connections.

Currently, DMB’s production of copper stands at 180,000tpa, while DMB’s aluminium output is 50,000tpa.

DMB, plays a major role in this expansion, helping to drive the UAE’s expertise and capabilities in the manufacturing industry while addressing the needs of a growing global market for aluminium. DMB operates a US$60 million plant for aluminium rod and overhead conductors in UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

DMB is also using its capabilities in the sector to drive the business with its CONTIROD technology producing high-quality ETP copper rods, flexible cables, wires and overhead conductors for the electrical industry.

By further developing our capacity for metals solutions and services, DMB contributes to the UAE’s flourishing industrial supply chain and supports the UAE’s strategy to champion industrial investments

Visitors are invited to discover DMB’s highly efficient, fully optimized production processes at its stand in Hall 11 of the venue.

Wire Düsseldorf takes place between June 20 to 24, 2022, at Messe Düsseldorf

DMB can be found in Hall 11 at Stand G47.

-Ends-

About Ducab

Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest manufacturing businesses which was founded in 1979, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium wire and cable products. Having added overhead conductors to its portfolio, today Ducab works with customers around the world, expanding from its home market in the UAE to over 45 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, Europe, and the Americas. Through Senaat, Ducab, is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. It is also owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Ducab Group operates six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE, with all of its production based within the country. The company’s portfolio includes Ducab Cable and Wire Business, Ducab High Voltage, and Ducab Metal Business (DMB), which comprises of Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) and Ducab Copper Rod Plant.

With over 1,400 staff, Ducab Group serves customers worldwide in the fields of energy, general construction, oil and gas, renewables, industrial, defence, rail transport, marine, mining, and other specialty industry verticals.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ducab.com/