Dubai, UAE: Ducab Group, one of the largest end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the UAE, announced its membership in the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), a global coalition of energy sector leaders dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions. This strategic membership strengthens Ducab’s role in the global energy transition and reinforces its commitment to the UAE’s ambitious net-zero targets.

The announcement was made during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, held in Abu Dhabi from 4-7 November.

By joining UNEZA, Ducab becomes part of a global association dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions through collaborative innovation. This membership empowers Ducab to work with international energy leaders on key initiatives, including strengthening renewable energy infrastructure, aligning regulatory standards, and advancing sustainable sourcing practices. By advancing essential energy solutions and adopting sustainable sourcing frameworks, Ducab’s efforts directly support Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to source 75% of the city’s energy from renewable sources by 2050.

Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, said, “Joining the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance is a key milestone in Ducab’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices across the energy sector. Our focus remains on integrating intelligent, high-performance manufacturing solutions to support the UAE’s clean energy transition. Through UNEZA, we’re excited to collaborate with global partners to drive impactful initiatives in energy infrastructure and sustainable sourcing that will contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s net-zero goals and the ambitious targets of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”

With a portfolio of over 30 renewable projects, Ducab is accelerating the global energy transition by delivering advanced energy solutions across the Middle East, Asia, Australia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa. Supporting key infrastructure, the Group contributes to landmark projects like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park—the largest single-site solar park globally—and the Al Dhafra Solar Project in Abu Dhabi, which will soon be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant at 2 GW capacity.

Ducab is also advancing digital innovation with its Blade Smart Factory, a cutting-edge facility powered by Industry 4.0 technologies. This factory boosts production by 20%, reduces machine downtime by 30%, and cuts energy consumption by an additional 30%, demonstrating Ducab’s commitment to energy-efficient, intelligent manufacturing. These investments support the UAE’s net-zero objectives, achieving tangible reductions in resource use and setting a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing in the energy sector.