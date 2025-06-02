Dubai, UAE – dubizzle, the UAE’s favourite classifieds platform and part of Dubizzle Group, has announced a major milestone for its revolutionary “Sell with AI” feature, which has empowered over 50,000 users to create and publish close to 100,000 ads since its recent launch just one month ago.

As the UAE pushes forward with its vision of becoming a digital-first economy, the milestone marks another step forward in dubizzle’s continued commitment to leverage advanced technology to enhance convenience, trust and efficiency across the UAE’s most trusted online marketplace, in line with the broader objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to accelerate innovation, digital transformation and economic growth. dubizzle’s continued innovation supports this agenda by helping shape a future where technology reduces friction, improves trust and brings communities closer together through smarter interactions.

This achievement underscores a growing trend in user behavior: people want to move faster, transact smarter, and save time in a world where convenience is everything. In an age defined by speed and simplicity, “Sell with AI” addresses a real need — giving users the ability to list items in seconds without the hassle of filling in every detail manually.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the industry-first feature allows users to list items — from electronics and furniture to fashion and more — in just a few clicks. By simply uploading a photo, the system automatically generates a title, description, category and price suggestion, dramatically simplifying the listing process.

Commenting on this milestone, Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Artificial intelligence must go beyond novelty — it must be meaningful, practical and sustainable to truly serve people. With ‘Sell with AI’, we’ve taken a purposeful step in that direction. This is not just about speeding up a process; it’s about reimagining how technology can simplify everyday transactions and reduce friction in people’s lives. As a platform at the heart of digital commerce in the UAE, we are proud to align with the national vision of building a smarter and more connected future. Our aim is to continuously develop intelligent tools that not only reflect innovation, but also deliver real, lasting value to users. 'Sell with AI' is just the beginning — we will continue to build and refine solutions that make digital participation more accessible, intuitive and impactful for everyone.”

The rapid adoption of this tool also signals a cultural shift in how people interact with digital platforms. Listing an item for sale used to be time-consuming. Today, users expect that technology will do the heavy lifting and with tools like “Sell with AI,” dubizzle is delivering just that.

As the UAE continues to invest in emerging technologies, dubizzle remains at the forefront of digital transformation, creating intuitive, AI-powered tools that empower users and reshape the future of peer-to-peer commerce.

