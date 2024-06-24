The D855 project mln project offers UAE Golden visa, financing facility, holiday homes, higher returns hence sustainable investing.

The Sky Garden serves as a meeting and relaxation spot.

DUBAI: Samana Developers, one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai, today announced the launch of the Dh855 million “Samana Ivy Gardens 2” project in the Dubai Land Residence Complex located in the Dubailand neighborhood. The project is the second of its kind in the same locality and features climate-resilient design and features. The project is scheduled for completion and delivery in November 2027.

Climate Resilient

The 35-floor tall “Samana Ivy Gardens 2” residential project features plenty of plantation to moderate the hot weather, is heat resistant, has private pools in every apartment, purifies the air, energy-efficient, decarbonizes the building environment and recycles the waste water for irrigation, which makes the building environmentally sustainable and climate resident.

The 843-unit project spanning over about 1.5 million square feet completely complies with the Dubai Municipality’s Green Building Regulations for creating a built environment that is resource efficient in terms of energy, water, and materials whilst reducing the building-related impact on human health and the environment throughout the building’s lifecycle, which takes into account the design, construction, operation, and waste and wastewater treatment.

Mr. Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, said. “We are witnessing a growing trend of environmental and economic sustainability. We focus on the design and construction that takes this approach. We make sure that these two aspects are maintained in design and construction with an individual focus on each element of nature to maintain a healthy environment. With this approach, our designs, quality and affordable luxury attracted several awards in the UAE and beyond.”,

Sustainable Investing

At Samana Developers, investors take advantage of the financing facility. The developer also facilitates investors with UAE Golden Visa and converting apartments into holiday homes for higher returns. There is a growing trend in investors to prioritize green buildings, energy efficiency, and sustainable urban development, and recognize the economic benefits at Samana Developers and its projects. Sustainable real estate investments also lower operating costs, attract higher returns on investment and higher quality tenants. All that creates economic sustainability.

Sky Garden

Another distinct feature of the Ivy Gardens is that an entire floor has been dedicated for the "Sky Garden" which is located in the centre of the building. It has a spa and sauna, a kids' play area with a mini pool, a yoga and meditation area, a billboard, table tennis, bowling, a gym, a dining area, a star-gazing telescope, a reading area, a mini pool, indoor golf, cinema, and refreshment bar.

Retail Area

The Ivy Garden 2 has eight (8) retail units located on the ground floor and facing the road.

“Samana Ivy Gardens 2” project hosts several features and amenities that include private pools, smart homes, UAE Golden Visa as well as a fully equipped health club, an outdoor gym, an indoor gym, a steam and sauna room, a kids’ pool, a jogging track, a leisure pool deck, a barbeque area, a basketball court, table tennis, a cabana area, a shower area, and an aquatic gym.

Payment Plan – 8.5 Years

“Samana Ivy Gardens 2” apartment prices start from Dh659,000 (USD 179,415). The convenient payment plan spans over eight-and-a-half (8.5) years with five years of post-handover payment options. The flexibility in monthly payments makes it easier for investors and for those buyers who are planning to move from rented apartments to owning homes in Dubai.

The project is scheduled for completion and delivery in November 2027.

For further information, please visit: https://samana-online.samanadevelopers.com/

