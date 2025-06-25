Dubai, UAE: Omining, the crypto infrastructure company based in Dubai and operating under the DMCC ecosystem, has expanded operations into Kenya. The company’s newly established facility in the Kenyan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) makes it one of the first large-scale Web3 deployments in East Africa by a UAE-based entity.

The company’s entry comes as global technology players, including Microsoft, expand into Kenya’s SEZ framework, with Google and Amazon reportedly completing due diligence for future presence in the region. Omining’s new facility will serve as its operational hub, with a 90-megawatt capacity currently being expanded to 200 megawatts. It leverages Kenya's stable electricity costs, investor-friendly regulation, and growing global relevance. Naivasha, where the plant will run, offers other key advantages: a year-round temperate climate ranging from 6 to 30 degrees Celsius, a 100% tax-free regime within the SEZ, and a currency whose value is closely aligned with the US dollar - much like Dubai.

“We're witnessing the beginning of a revolutionary era - the democratization of cryptocurrency mining. By enabling anyone to mine a currency without government control, we're participating in a groundbreaking movement that's reshaping the world's financial landscape,” said Francesco Colucci, Managing Partner at Omining.

In under-electrified markets, crypto mining operations can play a broader role. Kenya has made significant strides in renewable energy generation, yet in rural areas, grid expansion often remains economically infeasible due to low demand. Omining’s consistent, large-scale energy consumption and investments in the region can help stabilize long-term revenue for utility providers. This, in turn, adds to the long-term health of both infrastructure and access.

“The infrastructure we’re building is about more than just scale,” said Lorenzo Calligaris, CTO at Omining. “You need to be in environments that understand what you’re doing and let you move fast, but responsibly. That’s what we’ve had in Dubai, and now we’re applying that playbook in Kenya.”

Kenya’s SEZ has emerged as a pragmatic alternative to more saturated destinations. Situated near Nairobi but free of its congestion, it is supported by strong logistics infrastructure. These fundamentals, combined with investor-friendly policies and reliable power supply, are beginning to shift how international firms perceive the region.

Kenya’s positioning as an SEZ destination is rapidly gaining traction across multiple industries because of a skilled labor pool, and growing integration with global digital trade systems. Recent public commentary from Kenneth Chelule, CEO of the SEZ Authority, referenced the potential of crypto mining firms like Omining to contribute to SEZ employment and energy monetization.

The early links between Dubai and destinations like Kenya are expected to evolve into deeper, more sustained digital-economic relationships. Omining’s move is an early example of what those relationships could look like in practice.

About Omining

Omining is an innovative company headquartered in Dubai, specializing in the mining of leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Kaspa, and other emerging digital assets. It offers cutting-edge, fully customized solutions tailored to meet the needs of private investors, institutions, and businesses looking to enter or expand within the cryptocurrency mining sector in a secure, efficient, and scalable way.

As part of its commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainability, Omining has recently developed a state-of-the-art mining farm in Nairobi, Kenya. This strategic expansion leverages the region’s favorable climate conditions, reliable infrastructure, and increasingly green energy sources to ensure high performance with reduced environmental impact. It also marks a significant step toward building a decentralized and globally connected mining network.

Omining’s mission is to make cryptocurrency mining accessible, reliable, and future-oriented. Through its global operations and technical expertise, it aims to empower clients with the tools and infrastructure needed to succeed in the evolving world of blockchain and digital finance.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

neha@yourwordsmiths.com