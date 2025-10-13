Dubai Science Park’s platform marks Health Literacy Month and World Mental Health Day with specially curated panel discussion and workshop sessions uniting regional healthcare leaders

The DSP Leadership Network demonstrates Dubai Science Park’s contribution to Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031

Dubai, UAE: Prominent regional healthcare voices convened at Dubai Science Park (DSP), the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts, to explore how strengthening health literacy across the value chain can counter online misinformation and advance population health and well-being, as the industry marks Health Literacy Month this October.

The DSP Leadership Network is a merit-based, invitation-only business community tailored to senior professionals in the healthcare, life sciences, and broader sciences ecosystem in the UAE. Held in D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park, the Network’s latest forum, titled Health Literacy in Action – From Patients to Policy, offered insights on essential topics such as creating impactful health communication by providers, building trust among communities, and developing effective health education and public awareness programmes.

Attendees heard from experts including Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group on the need to elevate health literacy for a socially sustainable future. The event also explored pathways to enhancing health literacy through a panel discussion featuring Dr Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer at Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres; Farah Hillou, Manager for Population Wellbeing at M42; Passant El-Khatib, Global Director of Corporate Affairs (formerly Bayer, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson); Yasmin Mitwally, Research and Advocacy Manager at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society UAE; and moderator Rachel McArthur, Founder and Managing Editor for Healthcare at Digital Ink Media.

“Health literacy is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions and can directly benefit social well-being,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group. “The DSP Leadership Network is aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031, which aim to enrich the world around us through science for future generations. Dubai Science Park will continue to champion such insightful discussions to shape a healthier and more informed future."

The role of social media

Panellists explored the multifaceted nature of health literacy, highlighting the need for healthcare providers to communicate information in a clear, empathetic, and accessible manner. Emphasising that health literacy is a shared responsibility, all speakers also agreed on the significance of communication in enabling preventive medicine as well as the equity of healthcare, ensuring patients understand treatment options and are equipped to participate in their care journeys.

The dialogue also explored the growing influence of digital platforms, and the implications of social media in health information dissemination, with panellists stressing the importance of ensuring information accuracy with localised content. Speakers agreed that enhancing healthcare information and awareness through appropriate channels and outlets requires the support of the entire healthcare ecosystem. Panellists said clinicians, pharmacists, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups must align on educating patients and individuals with research-based, data driven, and unified messages as well as building essential community connections that enhance health literacy.

Raising mental health awareness

A key highlight of The DSP Leadership Network’s third forum was a dedicated mental health workshop dedicated to wellness in the workplace, conducted by Mentra ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October. Dr Adenike (Omo) Dairo, Founder of Mentra – an in5 Science start-up – underscored the profound impact of mental health as the bedrock of overall well-being, including its inherent link to physical health.

Dubai Science Park, a cohesive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, provides Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive storage and logistics facilities. Home to more than 500 customers, including global leaders like AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Pfizer, and Virax Biolabs, Dubai Science Park’s vibrant community includes more than 6,500 professionals. D/Quarters, TECOM Group’s provider of flexible co-working spaces, further addresses the rising demand for agile and future-focused workspaces from its recently expanded presence at Dubai Science Park.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.