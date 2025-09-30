Dubai, UAE – The Business Culture Awards, a leading global platform celebrating excellence in organisational culture, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever MENA edition in Dubai. This milestone brings one of the world’s most influential recognition programmes for workplace culture to the UAE; reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for innovation, talent, and sustainable growth.

Since 2016, the Business Culture Awards has showcased over 400 winning case studies and honoured companies from 48 countries, including global names such as Sony Music, Standard Chartered, Volkswagen Group, and Cathay Pacific. The MENA programme will extend this legacy by giving organisations in the UAE and across the region the opportunity to showcase their cultural achievements and benchmark themselves against international standards.

“Business culture is no longer a soft metric; it is a strategic driver of growth,” said Cath Longfield, Co-Founder of the Business Culture Awards. “In the UAE and MENA region, culture is central to attracting and retaining top talent, particularly in markets defined by diversity, innovation, and ambitious national visions. We are excited to bring this platform to the region and celebrate the organisations building the future of work here.”

Recent studies highlight the growing importance of workplace culture across the UAE and wider MENA region. Research by Gallup shows that only around 30% of employees in the UAE feel engaged at work, with disengagement costing the economy an estimated USD 10.3 billion annually. At the same time, McKinsey reports that two-thirds of GCC employees experience challenges with mental health and well-being, and nearly 40% of locally born workers say they plan to leave their organisations within six months; underscoring the urgency for stronger cultural practices to boost retention. Meanwhile, PwC’s Middle East workforce survey reveals that 52% of employees expect their jobs to transform in the next five years, making adaptability, continuous learning, and leadership visibility key priorities. While larger companies in the region are improving on ESG and governance measures, SMEs still face significant gaps, leaving room for culture-led differentiation. In a market shaped by diversity, rapid growth, and strong cultural and religious values, organisations in the UAE and MENA are recognising that business culture is no longer a “soft” concept, but a strategic imperative for talent, innovation, and long-term success.

The MENA programme will be delivered in partnership with TKOP World LTD, led by Premal Patel (Managing Partner of Business Culture Awards MENA); a seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience in building award-winning cultures across three continents. “Dubai is the natural home for the Business Culture Awards,” said Patel. “The UAE has positioned itself as a leader in fostering innovation, ambition, and human connection. Our goal is to shine a spotlight on organisations that not only succeed commercially but also create cultures that empower people and contribute to the region’s sustainable development. We are delighted to already have partners on board such as MCA Gulf, Amani AlKundi Advocates, Alignifi and others who share this vision and commitment to building stronger workplace cultures”

Key Dates for the MENA Programme

Entry Deadline: January 2026

Judging: February – mid-March 2026

Finalists Announced: End of March 2026

Awards Gala: May 12, 2026

: End of March 2026 Awards Gala: May 12, 2026

With 28 award categories, aligned with the UK programme, the MENA edition is expected to attract more than 40 participating companies in its first year. The event will highlight organisations from across the Middle East and North Africa, providing a platform for regional champions to gain international recognition.

About the Business Culture Awards

Founded in 2016, the Business Culture Awards recognise organisations that put people and culture at the heart of success. With case studies from across 48 countries, the Awards highlight global best practices that inspire organisations worldwide.

For more information, to register interest, or to explore partnership opportunities for MENA edition in Dubai; please visit businesscultureawards.com/mena.

