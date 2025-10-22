Sheikh Saeed: Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for maritime activities by providing a business environment that balances procedural flexibility with strict regulatory compliance

The Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, announced unprecedented growth in the number of maritime permits issued in 2025 up to the end of the third quarter. The increase exceeded five times the figures recorded during the same period in 2024, reflecting strong international investors’ confidence in Dubai’s maritime business environment.

According to statistics released by the Dubai Maritime Authority, permits for vessels to conduct commercial maritime activities saw a record jump, growing more than fivefold compared to the previous year. At the same time, permits for Towing Operations for marine vessels and commercial ships rose by 80%, reflecting the sector’s accelerated growth in the Emirate.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, explained that growth in the maritime sector is linked to the rapid pace of Dubai’s strategic projects, such as the development of waterfronts and artificial islands, alongside the launch of sustainable environmental initiatives. He emphasized that these projects enhance the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and demonstrate its ability to attract global investment within a safe and integrated operational environment.

He pointed out that permits related to commercial maritime activities, such as marine construction and waterfront real estate development projects, have witnessed notable growth, alongside a significant increase in permits for towing operations for ships and marine vessels, reflecting the sector’s overall expansion. Sheikh Dr. Saeed stressed that all permits issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority comply with the highest international standards for safety and environmental protection, through precise regulatory frameworks that balance economic growth with ecosystem sustainability and the protection of lives and property.

He continued: “The record surge in the maritime sector today is a direct reflection of the visionary leadership of our rulers. It confirms that Dubai is steadily advancing its position as a global maritime destination and a model for sustainable economic development without compromising marine environmental safety. We believe that these figures are not merely statistics, but clear evidence of growing international confidence in Dubai as a safe and reliable maritime hub.”