Agreement will expand market access, reduce costs, and strengthen support for SMEs while advancing Dubai’s economic diversification goals

Initiative is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the UAE’s Year of Community 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has entered into a strategic partnership with Emarat – Emirates Petroleum Company (PJSC), to strengthen support for Emirati-owned SMEs and accelerate Dubai’s entrepreneurial economy.

Through this collaboration, Dubai SME members will gain access to a wide range of benefits designed to improve market access and reduce operational costs. This includes a discount on registration fees and per-product charges, preferential rates for advertising, payment processing, and delivery logistics, as well as discounted rental for kiosks, pop-up corners, and high-visibility display areas across Emarat’s network of premises. The partnership also introduces a jointly developed revenue-sharing model to ensure sustainable growth for participating businesses.

The agreement will contribute towards achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy in the decade leading up to 2033 and further consolidate the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and leisure. It also supports the UAE Year of Community 2025, which emphasises unlocking the potential of individuals, families and organisations through skill-building and entrepreneurship.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Guided the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai SME continues to foster the growth of Emirati startups by equipping them with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in competitive markets.

“Our partnership with Emarat underscores the pivotal role of public-private collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s enterprising ecosystem, further enabling SMEs to strengthen their operational capabilities, expand visibility and reach, and contribute to sustainable growth. We remained focused on integrating Emirati talent and entrepreneurship into our growth journey as a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, boosting Dubai’s wider ambition of building a resilient, diversified economy.”

Marketing and promotional initiatives will form another central part of the collaboration; Emarat will extend branding and co-marketing opportunities to Dubai SME members, with both parties working together on joint campaigns to enhance visibility, consumer engagement, and awareness of home-grown products.

Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Acting Chief Retail Officer of Emarat, stated that, “Emarat is a home-grown brand built to serve our community, and this partnership turns that purpose into practical support for Emirati founders. By opening premium display spaces across our network and introducing lower fees, preferential service rates, and a sustainable revenue-sharing model, we’re helping SMEs reach customers faster and reduce the cost of growth. Working alongside Dubai SME, we will translate the ambition of D33 and the Year of Community 2025 into real outcomes—more visibility, more sales, and a stronger pipeline of nationally owned businesses contributing to Dubai’s diversified economy,”

As part of Dubai SME’s efforts to integrate entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the establishment aims to facilitate the launch of 8,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033, raising the total number of supported enterprises to 27,000, up from 19,000 at the end of 2024.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle, and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing, and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About Emarat: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products.