Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s property market has surpassed 123,000 residential unit sales since the start of the year, according to the Dubai Land Department, and Q3 is currently recording over AED 91 billion in transactions with a week left until the new quarter. The surge highlights sustained investor confidence and the city’s growing appeal as a global real estate hub.

Developers are responding by expanding their portfolios and focusing on lifestyle-led, design-conscious projects. QUBE Development, with a AED 4.4 billion portfolio, is actively driving the way with high-quality residential, commercial, and retail developments. As it stands, QUBE’s portfolio reflects a strategic focus on design-led, lifestyle-oriented developments that prioritise quality, durability, and community across residential and commercial assets.

After Dubai's real estate market recorded AED 184.3 billion in Q2 sales, marking a 49 per cent year-on-year increase from 2024 and the highest quarterly total in the emirate's history, the luxury segment alone has seen a surge in demand. QUBE recently announced its latest project, ELIRE Managed By LUX* in Business Bay, further expanding its growing portfolio of distinctive developments. The upcoming branded residence project in collaboration with The Lux Collective, the award-winning global hospitality group behind the flagship brand LUX*, distinguishes itself by offering an unparalleled suite of high-end services, from dedicated residence concierges and valets to in-residence catering and childcare, ensuring every need of its residents is meticulously met. ELIRE will also provide a seamless, worry-free living experience through its comprehensive "While You Are Away" maintenance package and turnkey in-residence solutions, ensuring peace of mind for residents who frequently travel. Complementing this, bespoke services such as private chef dining and personal shopping services elevate the lifestyle experience, catering to the sophisticated needs of a new generation of local, regional, and international buyers looking for exclusive and ultra-luxury communities.

“At QUBE, our projects are designed to redefine luxury living through thoughtful design and high-value service,” said Hala Adra, Project Director at QUBE Development. “ELIRE, for example, combines luxury residential living with hospitality-level amenities, personalised services, and maintenance solutions that cater to a global clientele. Every detail is meant to offer residents convenience and long-term value, setting a new standard for luxury communities in Dubai.”

As demand for high-quality and design-conscious living continues to rise, QUBE’s portfolio reflects a clear understanding of Dubai’s evolving market. Through projects such as Cubix Residences and Arisha Terraces with their wellness-focused amenities and rooftop gardens, QUBE is committed to delivering exceptional living experiences.

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 623,354 square feet of land and 2,291,946 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.

