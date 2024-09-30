Dubai: The General Command of Dubai Police has officially added the Chery TIGGO 8 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) to its traffic patrol fleet. The vehicle was unveiled by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, in the presence of his deputy, Brigadier General Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Brigadier General Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Director of the Traffic Violations Department, and Mr. Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE.

Major General Al Mazrouei emphasised that the new car will play a crucial role in managing traffic and enhancing the security presence of police officers in tourist areas and other key locations across the emirate. He highlighted that the introduction of these advanced patrol vehicles aligns with Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to integrating modern, smart vehicles equipped with the latest technologies, intelligent systems, and artificial intelligence. Major General Al Mazrouei further noted that these vehicles significantly enhance the capabilities of police patrols by covering all areas of the emirate, improving response times, and increasing police visibility. This initiative reflects Dubai Police's dedication to embracing innovative projects and initiatives that align with their forward-looking strategies and commitment to excellence.

The Major also commended the collaboration between Dubai Police and Chery, highlighting the significance of partnerships between the public and private sectors. He emphasised that Dubai Police is committed to maintaining strategic alliances with private companies, in line with the government's vision of fostering positive cooperation and institutional integration. This partnership reflects Dubai's leadership in promoting joint initiatives and social responsibility.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, expressed his pride in collaborating with Dubai Police, one of the foremost authorities in public safety and innovation: “We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Police, a move that underscores our shared commitment to enhancing public safety and advancing sustainable mobility solutions. The inclusion of the Chery TIGGO 8 PHEV in Dubai Police’s fleet highlights the vehicle’s advanced capabilities and unique features, reaffirming our dedication to supporting the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals.” He further affirmed the strong partnership between Dubai Police and Chery UAE, rooted in social responsibility and active community service, and emphasised Chery’s continuous efforts to support governmental and security initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and protecting citizens, thereby building mutual trust between the company and the community.

The Chery TIGGO 8 PHEV is one of the brand’s flagship models, combining eco-friendly engineering with impressive performance. With an electric range of up to 75 km on a single charge, the TIGGO 8 PHEV provides a smooth and comfortable driving experience over extended distances, minimising the need for frequent recharging. Complementing its electric prowess, the vehicle delivers powerful performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds with a maximum torque of 510 Nm. The vehicle’s engine performance has also been fine-tuned to meet the expectations of customers seeking a remarkable driving experience.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years.

In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).