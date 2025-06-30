Dubai National Insurance has been recognized as the Best Company to Work For at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to cultivating a people-first workplace culture. This prestigious accolade reflects the company’s dedication to enhancing employee well-being, creating a happy workplace, and supporting social responsibility.

DNI’s impactful initiatives—such as Ethraa Training, in collaboration with Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), and comprehensive leadership development pathways—are complemented by a vibrant calendar of Happiness Committee events. These include wellness-focused activities, cultural celebrations, sports initiatives, CSR engagements, and team bonding events that nurture collaboration across the board.

With over 30 years of excellence in the UAE insurance industry and a foundation of strong global partnerships, Dubai National Insurance continues to empower employees through skill and capability building, ensuring they grow both professionally and personally in a supportive, inclusive environment.

This recognition stands as a testament to DNI’s belief that when people thrive, organizations succeed.