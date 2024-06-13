Dubai, UAE – In a landmark real estate transaction, a five-bedroom villa on Jumeirah Bay Island has been sold for an astonishing Dh175 million, making it the most expensive villa ever sold on the prestigious island.

Situated on a 15,000 square foot site, the villa is part of the exclusive Sea Mirror project and has a built-up size of 17,500 square feet. This architectural marvel has a rooftop terrace with stunning views of the sea, a state-of-the-art gym, a cellar, a cigar room, a spa, a sauna, and a steam room, as well as a 25-meter lap pool in the basement.

The Sea Mirror project is a seafront community of homes meticulously designed by the acclaimed firm Jacobsen Arquitetura. This project represents a unique collaboration between internationally renowned architects Jacobsen Arquitetura, Studio MK27, and interior designer Patricia Urquiola, resulting in a limited collection of timeless and iconic residences.

This transaction highlights Jumeirah Bay Island's appeal as a top residential location and the ongoing demand for ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. The Sea Mirror project is the pinnacle of luxury living, fusing outstanding architecture, first-rate amenities, and a prime location.

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, added, “We are thrilled to witness such a significant transaction in the market. It represents the pinnacle of luxury real estate and showcases the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that the Sea Mirror project embodies. This transaction is a testament to Dubai's thriving real estate market and its position as a global hub for luxury living.”

The Sea Mirror residences are known for their unique design and attention to detail, reflecting the highest standards of craftsmanship and luxury. The collaboration between Jacobsen Arquitetura, Studio MK27, and Patricia Urquiola has resulted in homes that are not only visually stunning but also offer a superior living experience.

-Ends-

About D&B Properties

D&B Properties is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury properties across Dubai. With a commitment to excellence and a portfolio of some of the most sought-after residences in the region, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional real estate experiences to its esteemed clients. Our team of experienced professionals is passionate about real estate and driven to provide unmatched service and expertise.

Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai