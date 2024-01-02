Dubai, UAE – As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its fourth week with unmissable deals and vibrant festivities, the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is thrilled to announce the fortunate winners emerging from the captivating raffles held during the festival's initial three weeks.

A total of 32 lucky individuals have emerged as recipients of a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, while an impressive count of 90 winners has been celebrated in the digital raffle, receiving a prized 10 grams of gold bars in their name. These wins symbolize the festivity and excitement that encapsulate DSF, promising unforgettable moments for lucky shoppers.

Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city until January 14th, 2024. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle. A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold awaits adornment in the lives of 300 fortunate individuals throughout the campaign's duration. Elevating the odds further, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon purchasing diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.

Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:

  • During each draw date held until 14th January 2024, 4 winners will receive 250 gm gold each.
  • 20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle on 14th January 2023
  • 200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.

Winners of quarter kilo of gold each:

WINNER NAME

WINNING COUPON NO

NATIONALITY

Kamaruddeen C.H

34827

INDIA

Jinson

464093

INDIA

Jing Wan

473436

USA

Aswin

48601

INDIA

Jesus Encinar

458083

SPAIN

Saifa Rahman

477551

BANGLADESH

Sangeetha Sagaran

360526

INDIA

Sharath Kumar

03315

INDIA

Anbu Vasan

566337

INDIA

G.Ramakrishnan

505173

INDIA

Neethravathi. Ah

407790

INDIA

Sujatha

578372

INDIA

Suresh Choudhari

269198

INDIA

Siva Sinduri

337617

INDIA

Shahena Yasmin

452852

BRITISH

Najeeb

561901

INDIA

Bitla Naveen Kumar

475399

INDIA

Afsal Kappattu

500980

INDIA

Tae Minuk

471773

KOREA

Maryam Ayat

404472

INDIA

Sunita Yadav

216233

INDIA

Ashfaq Ahmad

416857

CANADIAN

Rita Saboo

571688

INDIA

Keerti Dufta

610925

INDIA

Abilash

35294

INDIA

Hanza Hajav

401043

INDIA

Arvind Vishwakarma

535804

INDIA

Archana Singh

613758

MALDIVES

Satish

129873

INDIA

Makhdoom

587525

PAKISTAN

Japhar Khan

616677

INDIA

Zubinaaz

636424

INDIA

Winners of 10 Grams Gold Bar:

WINNER NAME

DIGITAL COUPON NO

COUPON NO

NATIONALITY

 

 
  

Adrian Wendall Dias

Ee9-115757

407998

India

  

Shahidul Alam

7d4-111453

542410

Bangladesh

  

Mayura

52f-114313

459610

India

  

Suhaibu

5c9-108125

34303

India

  

Nanda Kishor Jagadeesh

262-104135

300847

India

  

Manoj Kumar Narayana Raja

Cf2-103713

576930

India

  

Abishek Kumar

155-102116

507623

India

  

Anuradha Sagiraju

1b5-106649

100433

India

  

Rajeev Mehta

Dfa-103158

405833

India

  

Rami Mikdad

842-105473

322677

India

  

Anil Kumar

216-104264

36475

India

  

Jigar Pankajkumar Modi

91a-114337

148503

India

  

Hladini Shakthi Sivakumar Nattamai

592-103935

300764

India

  

Claribel Ednave

524-115199

41187

Philippines

  

Mahfuzul Alam

6a1-104751

333765

Bangladesh

  

Mala Jignesh Karia

7e9-106742

277273

India

  

Sarwa

2c3-112167

198675

Pakistan

  

Alex Mathew

D30-102337

560087

India

  

Shabir Ahmed

Efd-113350

55074

India

  

Suresh Kumar

Fd7-100899

402003

India

  

Syed Imran Ahmed

167-108429

329222

India

  

Karan Gurung

3c2-108236

410174

India

  

Elizabeth Ramos

Ed8-102628

549612

Philippines

  

Mahendran

0fd-108061

549223

India

  

Valsa Sasikumar

3c4-110158

557243

India

  

Abdul Jaleel

39e-108304

488704

India

  

Nada Adam Abdel Momin Ibrahim

817-114692

522118

Sudan

  

Deepak Coilparampil

D08-102656

300485

India

  

Samira Salem Abdullah

113-103124

494156

Uae

  

Joaquim Manuel Fernandes

C04-106554

155221

India

  

Seema Xavier

635-114518

192122

India

  

Gayathri Chidambaram

81f-126572

147199

India

  

Chandresh Boghani

B31-105117

403532

India

  

Shijunath Reghunathan

A3e-106342

508108

India

  

Neelopher

2c3-140874

18144

India

  

Vijaya Kumar

Fb7-125338

547609

India

  

Pushpa Kumari Suda

Ab8-130456

554674

India

  

Ajithkumar

6c0-126053

565282

India

  

Junaid Abdul

A12-138306

518951

India

  

Nadessin Jerome

B40-126509

479997

France

  

Lindu Sebastian

Ed3-136999

338279

India

  

Riyana

9a8-129270

49812

India

  

Ajin Varghese Mathew

82c-100080

9

India

  

Shiju Maruthumoottil Devasya

57d-142274

148017

India

  

Samson

E3c-143988

106000

India

  

Fatima Bibi Ahmed

Eca-107192

403627

United States

  

Bipin Vijayraj

B76-131571

266626

India

  

Faysal Mozaffar

97e-142381

602375

Bangladesh

  

Parthasarathy

Fdc-145601

148866

India

  

Karthik

D4e-106897

587159

India

  

Michel Masse

1d6-118158

491511

Canada

  

Shobhna Kumar

6a3-112403

458768

United States

  

Bhaveshkumar Kanaiyalal Patel

8e3-133003

208093

India

  

Noorul Ameen

256-137814

49928

India

  

Mathew Yobu

796-115446

501009

India

  

Subi Krishnan

0bf-111753

135970

India

  

Ethel O. Baya

E8e-128008

122660

Philippines

  

Sultan Sultansallu

E79-148123

102535

India

  

Bickshapathy Nagula

3cb-109756

258303

India

  

Neha Bhurat

622-144479

233253

India

  

Chandni Kumari

509-101567

169136

India

  

Swati Tiwari

F97-184893

251538

India

  

Diana Fernandes

F23-141078

421194

India

  

Dalsukh Kumbhani

160-155121

247521

 

  

Yaseer Arfath Mansoor

2ba-146438

33080

India

  

Ish Datt Sharma

41d-112986

456352

India

  

Saji Varghese

6c1-151269

303549

India

  

Nair Ravikumar Vijayan

F9d-137369

557062

India

  

Abilash Puthoor Vasu

700-169339

324593

India

  

Prajith Raveendrakurup

998-104149

555398

India

  

Anumol

972-135788

496546

India

  

Omendra Narayan

3f0-181668

219276

United Kingdom

  

Hemagiri Reddyvari

E98-168424

64352

India

  

Supriya Gautam

2d1-126951

236750

India

  

Philip Francis

71a-107321

508146

India

  

Sridevi Segireddy

068-130776

580670

India

  

Francis Tenil Antony

Aec-137502

566554

India

  

Helana JOHN

4BB-118536

126068

INDIA

  

Askardeen

A5b-170427

53164

India

  

Thangamani Kasi

417-179303

120009

India

  

Deepishikha Sarkar

70c-149832

540240

India

  

Lalit Tulsiani

5d5-151516

527309

India

  

Jayashree Prabhakar

Ff9-123145

163355

India

  

Anita Bafna

2c2-116880

430065

India

  

Sharoz Nadim

3f3-109383

135493

Bangladesh

  

Gopal Reddy G

D45-102895

334314

India

  

Ashraf Ahmed Abdel Moneim

4d8-103320

477031

Egypt

  

Sajid Saeed Khan

Cf9-127760

340110

India

  

Preeti Ranjalkar

Ac4-166653

328016

India

  

Bency Joy

84f-104322

555446

India

  

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and regular winner updates, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/ .

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 400+ embers representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 1050 kilos of gold and several carats diamonds in promotions over past 25 years.