PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its fourth week with unmissable deals and vibrant festivities, the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is thrilled to announce the fortunate winners emerging from the captivating raffles held during the festival's initial three weeks.
A total of 32 lucky individuals have emerged as recipients of a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, while an impressive count of 90 winners has been celebrated in the digital raffle, receiving a prized 10 grams of gold bars in their name. These wins symbolize the festivity and excitement that encapsulate DSF, promising unforgettable moments for lucky shoppers.
Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city until January 14th, 2024. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle. A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold awaits adornment in the lives of 300 fortunate individuals throughout the campaign's duration. Elevating the odds further, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon purchasing diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.
Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:
- During each draw date held until 14th January 2024, 4 winners will receive 250 gm gold each.
- 20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle on 14th January 2023
- 200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.
Winners of quarter kilo of gold each:
|
WINNER NAME
|
WINNING COUPON NO
|
NATIONALITY
|
Kamaruddeen C.H
|
34827
|
INDIA
|
Jinson
|
464093
|
INDIA
|
Jing Wan
|
473436
|
USA
|
Aswin
|
48601
|
INDIA
|
Jesus Encinar
|
458083
|
SPAIN
|
Saifa Rahman
|
477551
|
BANGLADESH
|
Sangeetha Sagaran
|
360526
|
INDIA
|
Sharath Kumar
|
03315
|
INDIA
|
Anbu Vasan
|
566337
|
INDIA
|
G.Ramakrishnan
|
505173
|
INDIA
|
Neethravathi. Ah
|
407790
|
INDIA
|
Sujatha
|
578372
|
INDIA
|
Suresh Choudhari
|
269198
|
INDIA
|
Siva Sinduri
|
337617
|
INDIA
|
Shahena Yasmin
|
452852
|
BRITISH
|
Najeeb
|
561901
|
INDIA
|
Bitla Naveen Kumar
|
475399
|
INDIA
|
Afsal Kappattu
|
500980
|
INDIA
|
Tae Minuk
|
471773
|
KOREA
|
Maryam Ayat
|
404472
|
INDIA
|
Sunita Yadav
|
216233
|
INDIA
|
Ashfaq Ahmad
|
416857
|
CANADIAN
|
Rita Saboo
|
571688
|
INDIA
|
Keerti Dufta
|
610925
|
INDIA
|
Abilash
|
35294
|
INDIA
|
Hanza Hajav
|
401043
|
INDIA
|
Arvind Vishwakarma
|
535804
|
INDIA
|
Archana Singh
|
613758
|
MALDIVES
|
Satish
|
129873
|
INDIA
|
Makhdoom
|
587525
|
PAKISTAN
|
Japhar Khan
|
616677
|
INDIA
|
Zubinaaz
|
636424
|
INDIA
Winners of 10 Grams Gold Bar:
|
WINNER NAME
|
DIGITAL COUPON NO
|
COUPON NO
|
NATIONALITY
|
|
Adrian Wendall Dias
|
Ee9-115757
|
407998
|
India
|
Shahidul Alam
|
7d4-111453
|
542410
|
Bangladesh
|
Mayura
|
52f-114313
|
459610
|
India
|
Suhaibu
|
5c9-108125
|
34303
|
India
|
Nanda Kishor Jagadeesh
|
262-104135
|
300847
|
India
|
Manoj Kumar Narayana Raja
|
Cf2-103713
|
576930
|
India
|
Abishek Kumar
|
155-102116
|
507623
|
India
|
Anuradha Sagiraju
|
1b5-106649
|
100433
|
India
|
Rajeev Mehta
|
Dfa-103158
|
405833
|
India
|
Rami Mikdad
|
842-105473
|
322677
|
India
|
Anil Kumar
|
216-104264
|
36475
|
India
|
Jigar Pankajkumar Modi
|
91a-114337
|
148503
|
India
|
Hladini Shakthi Sivakumar Nattamai
|
592-103935
|
300764
|
India
|
Claribel Ednave
|
524-115199
|
41187
|
Philippines
|
Mahfuzul Alam
|
6a1-104751
|
333765
|
Bangladesh
|
Mala Jignesh Karia
|
7e9-106742
|
277273
|
India
|
Sarwa
|
2c3-112167
|
198675
|
Pakistan
|
Alex Mathew
|
D30-102337
|
560087
|
India
|
Shabir Ahmed
|
Efd-113350
|
55074
|
India
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Fd7-100899
|
402003
|
India
|
Syed Imran Ahmed
|
167-108429
|
329222
|
India
|
Karan Gurung
|
3c2-108236
|
410174
|
India
|
Elizabeth Ramos
|
Ed8-102628
|
549612
|
Philippines
|
Mahendran
|
0fd-108061
|
549223
|
India
|
Valsa Sasikumar
|
3c4-110158
|
557243
|
India
|
Abdul Jaleel
|
39e-108304
|
488704
|
India
|
Nada Adam Abdel Momin Ibrahim
|
817-114692
|
522118
|
Sudan
|
Deepak Coilparampil
|
D08-102656
|
300485
|
India
|
Samira Salem Abdullah
|
113-103124
|
494156
|
Uae
|
Joaquim Manuel Fernandes
|
C04-106554
|
155221
|
India
|
Seema Xavier
|
635-114518
|
192122
|
India
|
Gayathri Chidambaram
|
81f-126572
|
147199
|
India
|
Chandresh Boghani
|
B31-105117
|
403532
|
India
|
Shijunath Reghunathan
|
A3e-106342
|
508108
|
India
|
Neelopher
|
2c3-140874
|
18144
|
India
|
Vijaya Kumar
|
Fb7-125338
|
547609
|
India
|
Pushpa Kumari Suda
|
Ab8-130456
|
554674
|
India
|
Ajithkumar
|
6c0-126053
|
565282
|
India
|
Junaid Abdul
|
A12-138306
|
518951
|
India
|
Nadessin Jerome
|
B40-126509
|
479997
|
France
|
Lindu Sebastian
|
Ed3-136999
|
338279
|
India
|
Riyana
|
9a8-129270
|
49812
|
India
|
Ajin Varghese Mathew
|
82c-100080
|
9
|
India
|
Shiju Maruthumoottil Devasya
|
57d-142274
|
148017
|
India
|
Samson
|
E3c-143988
|
106000
|
India
|
Fatima Bibi Ahmed
|
Eca-107192
|
403627
|
United States
|
Bipin Vijayraj
|
B76-131571
|
266626
|
India
|
Faysal Mozaffar
|
97e-142381
|
602375
|
Bangladesh
|
Parthasarathy
|
Fdc-145601
|
148866
|
India
|
Karthik
|
D4e-106897
|
587159
|
India
|
Michel Masse
|
1d6-118158
|
491511
|
Canada
|
Shobhna Kumar
|
6a3-112403
|
458768
|
United States
|
Bhaveshkumar Kanaiyalal Patel
|
8e3-133003
|
208093
|
India
|
Noorul Ameen
|
256-137814
|
49928
|
India
|
Mathew Yobu
|
796-115446
|
501009
|
India
|
Subi Krishnan
|
0bf-111753
|
135970
|
India
|
Ethel O. Baya
|
E8e-128008
|
122660
|
Philippines
|
Sultan Sultansallu
|
E79-148123
|
102535
|
India
|
Bickshapathy Nagula
|
3cb-109756
|
258303
|
India
|
Neha Bhurat
|
622-144479
|
233253
|
India
|
Chandni Kumari
|
509-101567
|
169136
|
India
|
Swati Tiwari
|
F97-184893
|
251538
|
India
|
Diana Fernandes
|
F23-141078
|
421194
|
India
|
Dalsukh Kumbhani
|
160-155121
|
247521
|
|
Yaseer Arfath Mansoor
|
2ba-146438
|
33080
|
India
|
Ish Datt Sharma
|
41d-112986
|
456352
|
India
|
Saji Varghese
|
6c1-151269
|
303549
|
India
|
Nair Ravikumar Vijayan
|
F9d-137369
|
557062
|
India
|
Abilash Puthoor Vasu
|
700-169339
|
324593
|
India
|
Prajith Raveendrakurup
|
998-104149
|
555398
|
India
|
Anumol
|
972-135788
|
496546
|
India
|
Omendra Narayan
|
3f0-181668
|
219276
|
United Kingdom
|
Hemagiri Reddyvari
|
E98-168424
|
64352
|
India
|
Supriya Gautam
|
2d1-126951
|
236750
|
India
|
Philip Francis
|
71a-107321
|
508146
|
India
|
Sridevi Segireddy
|
068-130776
|
580670
|
India
|
Francis Tenil Antony
|
Aec-137502
|
566554
|
India
|
Helana JOHN
|
4BB-118536
|
126068
|
INDIA
|
Askardeen
|
A5b-170427
|
53164
|
India
|
Thangamani Kasi
|
417-179303
|
120009
|
India
|
Deepishikha Sarkar
|
70c-149832
|
540240
|
India
|
Lalit Tulsiani
|
5d5-151516
|
527309
|
India
|
Jayashree Prabhakar
|
Ff9-123145
|
163355
|
India
|
Anita Bafna
|
2c2-116880
|
430065
|
India
|
Sharoz Nadim
|
3f3-109383
|
135493
|
Bangladesh
|
Gopal Reddy G
|
D45-102895
|
334314
|
India
|
Ashraf Ahmed Abdel Moneim
|
4d8-103320
|
477031
|
Egypt
|
Sajid Saeed Khan
|
Cf9-127760
|
340110
|
India
|
Preeti Ranjalkar
|
Ac4-166653
|
328016
|
India
|
Bency Joy
|
84f-104322
|
555446
|
India
For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and regular winner updates, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/ .
About Dubai Jewellery Group
Dubai Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 400+ embers representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 1050 kilos of gold and several carats diamonds in promotions over past 25 years.