Dubai, UAE – As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its fourth week with unmissable deals and vibrant festivities, the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is thrilled to announce the fortunate winners emerging from the captivating raffles held during the festival's initial three weeks.

A total of 32 lucky individuals have emerged as recipients of a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, while an impressive count of 90 winners has been celebrated in the digital raffle, receiving a prized 10 grams of gold bars in their name. These wins symbolize the festivity and excitement that encapsulate DSF, promising unforgettable moments for lucky shoppers.

Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city until January 14th, 2024. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle. A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold awaits adornment in the lives of 300 fortunate individuals throughout the campaign's duration. Elevating the odds further, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon purchasing diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.

Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:

During each draw date held until 14th January 2024, 4 winners will receive 250 gm gold each.

20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle on 14th January 2023

200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.

Winners of quarter kilo of gold each:

WINNER NAME WINNING COUPON NO NATIONALITY Kamaruddeen C.H 34827 INDIA Jinson 464093 INDIA Jing Wan 473436 USA Aswin 48601 INDIA Jesus Encinar 458083 SPAIN Saifa Rahman 477551 BANGLADESH Sangeetha Sagaran 360526 INDIA Sharath Kumar 03315 INDIA Anbu Vasan 566337 INDIA G.Ramakrishnan 505173 INDIA Neethravathi. Ah 407790 INDIA Sujatha 578372 INDIA Suresh Choudhari 269198 INDIA Siva Sinduri 337617 INDIA Shahena Yasmin 452852 BRITISH Najeeb 561901 INDIA Bitla Naveen Kumar 475399 INDIA Afsal Kappattu 500980 INDIA Tae Minuk 471773 KOREA Maryam Ayat 404472 INDIA Sunita Yadav 216233 INDIA Ashfaq Ahmad 416857 CANADIAN Rita Saboo 571688 INDIA Keerti Dufta 610925 INDIA Abilash 35294 INDIA Hanza Hajav 401043 INDIA Arvind Vishwakarma 535804 INDIA Archana Singh 613758 MALDIVES Satish 129873 INDIA Makhdoom 587525 PAKISTAN Japhar Khan 616677 INDIA Zubinaaz 636424 INDIA

Winners of 10 Grams Gold Bar:

WINNER NAME DIGITAL COUPON NO COUPON NO NATIONALITY Adrian Wendall Dias Ee9-115757 407998 India Shahidul Alam 7d4-111453 542410 Bangladesh Mayura 52f-114313 459610 India Suhaibu 5c9-108125 34303 India Nanda Kishor Jagadeesh 262-104135 300847 India Manoj Kumar Narayana Raja Cf2-103713 576930 India Abishek Kumar 155-102116 507623 India Anuradha Sagiraju 1b5-106649 100433 India Rajeev Mehta Dfa-103158 405833 India Rami Mikdad 842-105473 322677 India Anil Kumar 216-104264 36475 India Jigar Pankajkumar Modi 91a-114337 148503 India Hladini Shakthi Sivakumar Nattamai 592-103935 300764 India Claribel Ednave 524-115199 41187 Philippines Mahfuzul Alam 6a1-104751 333765 Bangladesh Mala Jignesh Karia 7e9-106742 277273 India Sarwa 2c3-112167 198675 Pakistan Alex Mathew D30-102337 560087 India Shabir Ahmed Efd-113350 55074 India Suresh Kumar Fd7-100899 402003 India Syed Imran Ahmed 167-108429 329222 India Karan Gurung 3c2-108236 410174 India Elizabeth Ramos Ed8-102628 549612 Philippines Mahendran 0fd-108061 549223 India Valsa Sasikumar 3c4-110158 557243 India Abdul Jaleel 39e-108304 488704 India Nada Adam Abdel Momin Ibrahim 817-114692 522118 Sudan Deepak Coilparampil D08-102656 300485 India Samira Salem Abdullah 113-103124 494156 Uae Joaquim Manuel Fernandes C04-106554 155221 India Seema Xavier 635-114518 192122 India Gayathri Chidambaram 81f-126572 147199 India Chandresh Boghani B31-105117 403532 India Shijunath Reghunathan A3e-106342 508108 India Neelopher 2c3-140874 18144 India Vijaya Kumar Fb7-125338 547609 India Pushpa Kumari Suda Ab8-130456 554674 India Ajithkumar 6c0-126053 565282 India Junaid Abdul A12-138306 518951 India Nadessin Jerome B40-126509 479997 France Lindu Sebastian Ed3-136999 338279 India Riyana 9a8-129270 49812 India Ajin Varghese Mathew 82c-100080 9 India Shiju Maruthumoottil Devasya 57d-142274 148017 India Samson E3c-143988 106000 India Fatima Bibi Ahmed Eca-107192 403627 United States Bipin Vijayraj B76-131571 266626 India Faysal Mozaffar 97e-142381 602375 Bangladesh Parthasarathy Fdc-145601 148866 India Karthik D4e-106897 587159 India Michel Masse 1d6-118158 491511 Canada Shobhna Kumar 6a3-112403 458768 United States Bhaveshkumar Kanaiyalal Patel 8e3-133003 208093 India Noorul Ameen 256-137814 49928 India Mathew Yobu 796-115446 501009 India Subi Krishnan 0bf-111753 135970 India Ethel O. Baya E8e-128008 122660 Philippines Sultan Sultansallu E79-148123 102535 India Bickshapathy Nagula 3cb-109756 258303 India Neha Bhurat 622-144479 233253 India Chandni Kumari 509-101567 169136 India Swati Tiwari F97-184893 251538 India Diana Fernandes F23-141078 421194 India Dalsukh Kumbhani 160-155121 247521 Yaseer Arfath Mansoor 2ba-146438 33080 India Ish Datt Sharma 41d-112986 456352 India Saji Varghese 6c1-151269 303549 India Nair Ravikumar Vijayan F9d-137369 557062 India Abilash Puthoor Vasu 700-169339 324593 India Prajith Raveendrakurup 998-104149 555398 India Anumol 972-135788 496546 India Omendra Narayan 3f0-181668 219276 United Kingdom Hemagiri Reddyvari E98-168424 64352 India Supriya Gautam 2d1-126951 236750 India Philip Francis 71a-107321 508146 India Sridevi Segireddy 068-130776 580670 India Francis Tenil Antony Aec-137502 566554 India Helana JOHN 4BB-118536 126068 INDIA Askardeen A5b-170427 53164 India Thangamani Kasi 417-179303 120009 India Deepishikha Sarkar 70c-149832 540240 India Lalit Tulsiani 5d5-151516 527309 India Jayashree Prabhakar Ff9-123145 163355 India Anita Bafna 2c2-116880 430065 India Sharoz Nadim 3f3-109383 135493 Bangladesh Gopal Reddy G D45-102895 334314 India Ashraf Ahmed Abdel Moneim 4d8-103320 477031 Egypt Sajid Saeed Khan Cf9-127760 340110 India Preeti Ranjalkar Ac4-166653 328016 India Bency Joy 84f-104322 555446 India

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and regular winner updates, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/ .

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 400+ embers representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 1050 kilos of gold and several carats diamonds in promotions over past 25 years.