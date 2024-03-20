Dubai, UAE – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), a trailblazer in the financial sector of the UAE, embarked on a bold new initiative further propelling it’s ESG agenda with the launch of the Ramadan Move-a-Thon. Aligned to the essence of the holy month, this unique first of its kind campaign will take the wellbeing of the entire community to the next level promoting a healthy lifestyle whilst simultaneously inculcating a culture of giving.

The Ramadan Move-a-thon campaign, in partnership with Fitze, an innovative fitness app, engages all participants be a part of meaningful change - simply by contributing towards a collective goal of 1 billion steps in 30 days. Each step taken is a step closer to DIB’s pledge of donating AED 100,000 to Dubai Cares, an organisation dedicated to making quality education accessible to underprivileged children and youth in developing countries. Participants, through this initiative, will not only get a chance to be part of the greater good collectively, but a select few will also have the opportunity to win prizes, making it a win-win for themselves and for the community.

Jawaher Al Shamsi, Head of Corporate Communication and PR at Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: " As an organization that leads by example, DIB has persistently proven that great leadership does not seek power, but rather empowers. Demonstrating this belief, we are proud to announce another purposeful and impactful initiative from DIB - the Ramadan Move-a-Thon. Every year, we eagerly wait for this month of reflection to take the advantage of boosting our spirituality and contributing to good deeds. By encouraging participation in this challenge, we are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle but also reinforcing a culture of giving back to society. This campaign exemplifies DIB’s commitment to community engagement and well-being through innovative partnerships, having our customers embrace this spirit of giving that goes beyond our banking relationship. By fostering meaningful connections and partnerships, we ensure that our initiatives resonate with our community and drive engagement, inspiring positive collective action. We are confident that this charity challenge will accelerate more initiatives over the next few years that help motivate, challenge and reward customers in a unique way, but most importantly making a meaningful impact.”

The buck does not stop there, DIB continues to double down on the well-being of our community by financing an equitable future for all through the provision of quality education, affordable housing, top-notch healthcare, innovative employee well-being programs, accessibility of people of determination and aiding humanitarian causes aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable members of society.

As the Move-a-thon challenge continues, DIB and Fitze encourage residents across the UAE to join in and be a part of positive change as a commitment to their personal wellness and community empowerment.

Download the Fitze app (www.fitze.ae/download) for free on Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore, or HUAWEI AppGallery and let’s come together to make ourselves and the country fitter, stronger and healthier.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

