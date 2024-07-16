Dubai, UAE – In a heartwarming conclusion to its ‘XTRA Salary Transfer Campaign’, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has helped uplift the lives of four of its customers by awarding them each a year's salary, up to AED 125,000.

The campaign captivated both new and existing customers with its exclusive privileges that matter, including Guaranteed Welcome Bonuses for first-time salary transfers to DIB, along with Lucky Draw Entries giving customers the opportunity to win a year's salary, up to a maximum of AED 125,000 per winner.

Every new DIB XTRA Salary Transfer Account provides customers with a suite of benefits further enriching their banking relationship with DIB. DIB XTRA is designed specifically to cater to the ever-evolving needs of customers, with the add-on benefits and life-changing prizes being the icing on the cake.

The winners were recognized at a ceremony held at the Dubai Islamic Bank Main Branch in the presence of Talal Almazrooei, Senior Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, and Farooqui Mukarram, Senior Vice President, Head of Banking Center, Branches, presenting the cheques to the winners.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, commented on the campaign: "Customers are at the heart of everything we do and helping ease their daily lives remains our highest priority. We are grateful to all our new as well as existing customers for their trust in us and for choosing XTRA, the account that is aimed at providing them with a rewarding experience by way of benefits that have been handpicked for a diverse mix of customers. We look forward to welcoming even more new customers as we launch the second wave of our successful DIB XTRA campaign.”

As the bank continues to evolve, customers can expect more opportunities to benefit and be celebrated.

To view the winners’ names, visit DIB website www.dib.ae.

