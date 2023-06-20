Dubai: A Dubai-incubated start-up and one of the fastest growing automobile rental networks now backed by British entities expanded its reach to 31 countries this week after launching operations in Greece.

Ammar Akhtar, the founder and CEO of Finalrentals funded by DevBanc of Wales and Fuel Ventures, said it was a great step in the right direction for his global venture that was conceived just before Covid-19 pandemic in Dubai. “Our vision is to expand our platform’s range to 100 countries by September 2025, empowering people worldwide to make more intelligent and efficient decisions. So, our latest partnership in Greece puts us well on course to achieving our goal that I first set sights on while I was in Dubai,” said the 39-year-old British citizen, who first left home in Pakistan to move to Dubai in 2007 at the age of 23 to work as a web developer for a top car rental company. “That’s where my dreams of owning and running my own global car rental platform were incubated. I eventually took the leap of faith after 15 years in that industry to start Finalrentals. So this news is also yet another Dubai success story.”

The recent launch of Finalrentals’ master franchise in Greece is a significant move that enhances the global company’s reach and impact in the industry, especially in Balkans where the company also operates in countries like Croatia, Albania, Serbia and Montenegro. “We have established a master franchisee in Greece, overseeing our top-notch services in key locations, including capital Athens, the important port city of Thessaloniki besides all the major islands. Our franchisee will ensure that our customers receive the best possible car rental experience throughout their stay in Greece, just like in other parts of the world where we are today,” Akhtar said while emphasising how his team at Finalrentals has high expectations for the growth of the master franchise in Greece, given the country’s reputation as one of Europe’s most sought-after travel destinations, drawing millions of tourists from all corners of the globe every year. “It’s also a great strategic move for us especially after having recently established a remarkable presence in that region’s mass tourism market with a range of exceptional car rental services with features like easy search, quick car rental prices comparison and instant confirmation,” added Akhtar, who runs his company out of their global headquarters in the Welsh town of Penarth after moving base from the Baltic port city of Gdansk last February.

