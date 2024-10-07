Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Humanitarian has been awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence under the category of Technology Breakthrough of the Year. This notable achievement underscores Dubai Humanitarian’s commitment to becoming a pioneering global humanitarian hub that leverages advanced technologies and unites regional and global partners in alleviating human suffering.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian accepted the award at the ceremony in New York City. Commenting on the win, he said: "This recognition reaffirms our mission to seamlessly integrate humanitarian aid delivery through technology and global collaboration. The Humanitarian Logistics Databank is an innovation that transforms emergency response, ensuring life-saving aid reaches those in need faster and more efficiently."

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence is an international competition that recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across various industry sectors. Open to organizations worldwide, Dubai Humanitarian’s win marks a significant milestone on the global stage.

Dubai Humanitarian was honored for its innovative Humanitarian Logistics Databank, a digital platform that provides real-time information on life-saving aid available in global humanitarian hubs located in Dubai, Italy, and Panama, with the support of the customs authorities in each country. Launched in 2017, the platform enhances emergency response efficiency by enabling affected communities to locate the necessary aid quickly, significantly reducing planning and response times.

The platform has been instrumental in mobilizing aid for countries impacted by natural disasters and conflict, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive the support they need without unnecessary delays.