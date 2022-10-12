Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF) and Public Sector Foresight Network (PSFN) to define pathways for future collaboration, joint research and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The signing follows the announcement to establish the Global Future Society, headquartered at the Museum of the Future and co-founded by the DFF, Association of Professional Futurists and the Millennium Project.

The MoU entered between the DFF, WFSF and PSFN is part of DFF’s strategy to establish a robust network of knowledge partners and futures practitioners to collaboratively identify humankind’s most pressing challenges, and asserting a coordinated effort to preemptively enable governments, private enterprises and the broader society to understand and navigate such challenges.

Under the MOU, parties will work towards defining concrete points of collaboration, be this as a member of the Global Future Society or on a bilateral basis, where each party will define specific collaborative initiatives leveraging knowledge, networks and impact of each party.

Commenting on the MoU, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: “The future belongs to all humanity. This means we need collective, coordinated and united actions from myriad local, regional and global players to create solutions for the future. As such, we are pleased to enter into these MOUs with the WFSF and the PSFN, and we look forward to working together to bring our knowledge, people and views on the future into opportunities for a brighter tomorrow.”

“We will remain focused and committed to creating a knowledge-driven economy that nurtures talent and stimulates innovation. We have signed significant agreements with local and global strategic partners in recent months and today’s agreement is another step on our journey to position Dubai as the pioneering city of the future,” he continued

Dr. Erik Overland, President of WFSF said, “Futures reasoning is about experimenting with your futures expectations in systematic and innovative ways. In this sense we are thrilled and excited about a possible collaboration between the DFF and the WFSF.”

A non-governmental organization and an advisory partner to UNESCO and the United Nations, WFSF seeks to mobilize future-oriented academics, researchers, experts, students and institutions to explore and exchange ideas, visions and plans for a future shaped by holistic and rationale thought, ultimately leading to fundamental change.

Dr. Clem Bezold, Co-Founder of PSFN said, “Interest in using foresight at all levels of government and in nearly all regions of the world has grown. The PSFN supports those who work for or with governments to spread knowledge of foresight use and best practices. We applaud the DFF for its initiative in creating the Global Futures Society to promote foresight and enhance networking among foresight groups. PSFN looks forward to taking part in this highly significant effort.”

PSFN is an association intended to provide those involved in foresight for public sector organizations around the world the opportunity to share their aspirations, work, methods, experiences, and results.

The Dubai Future Forum, organized by DFF, attracted more than 400 experts dedicated to shaping the future. Over the course of two days, the Forum welcomed more than 70 speakers across 30 panel discussions, keynote speeches and workshops, while drawing the participation of more than 45 international organizations.

Those organizations include the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Future Today Institute, the Data Trusts Initiative, the Future of Humanity Institute, the Social Design Institute, the Middle East Institute, EY, Khalifa University, and the Regulations Lab.

To learn more about Dubai Future Forum, kindly visit the website: www.dubaifuture.ae/dubaifutureforum

