United Arab Emirates – Dubai: In line with its ongoing efforts to protect and support vulnerable groups and to enhance institutional partnerships rooted in humanitarian principles, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity Law Firm and Legal Consultancy. The agreement aims to provide, specialized legal support to women and children benefiting from the Foundation’s services, while strengthening collaborative efforts in care, protection, and long-term empowerment.

This strategic step reflects the commitment of both parties to fostering closer cooperation and activating strategic partnerships in the field of women and child welfare. It also seeks to integrate legal and social efforts in service of the community, thereby contributing to the advancement of sustainable social development.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity Law Firm will provide legal consultations at no cost and represent cases referred by the Foundation before judicial authorities in the United Arab Emirates. This includes civil, criminal, and family law cases. The agreement also includes participation in joint events and initiatives, and a commitment to respond to urgent cases requiring legal intervention. For its part, the Foundation will provide awareness lectures and conduct training workshops on key topics such as domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the signing of the MoU reaffirms DFWAC’s commitment to the vision and strategic priorities of the Emirate of Dubai. She stated:

“Today, we sign this MoU with the vision of our wise leadership in mind to make Dubai the best city to live in. This collaboration is a practical step towards realizing the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and aligns with the theme of 2025: The Year of the Community. We firmly believe that comprehensive care is only complete when paired with legal protection and psychosocial support. We take pride in this partnership with a reputable law firm known for its values and professionalism, and together, we look forward to building an integrated model for the protection and empowerment of those most in need, upholding human dignity in the UAE, the homeland of humanity.”

On the other side Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity expressed his pride in the partnership, stating It is both an honor and a privilege for Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity Law and Legal Consultancy Office to be part of this purposeful humanitarian partnership with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children—a leading institution in caring for the most vulnerable segments of our society.

We firmly believe that our legal and ethical responsibilities compel us to contribute to expanding the umbrella of protection and legal guidance for those in greatest need, in alignment with the vision of our wise leadership and the noble mission of the Foundation in empowering women, protecting children, and promoting human values.

We reaffirm our full commitment to placing our legal expertise and capabilities in service of these groups, and to working hand in hand with the Foundation to advance the UAE’s mission of building a cohesive, safe, and just society—one that upholds human dignity and safeguards rights.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of representatives from both entities. HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri signed on behalf of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, while Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity, Founder, Lawyer, and Notary Public, represented Dr. Faisal Al Hefaity Law Firm and Legal Consultancy.

This partnership continues DFWAC’s mission to build a strong network of professional and community collaborations supporting the protection and empowerment of women and children. It also reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to delivering holistic care services aligned with the humanitarian values and legal principles upheld by the United Arab Emirates.