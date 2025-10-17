Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) announced its latest cybersecurity products with innovative enhancements during its participation at GITEX Global 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Through this enhancement, DESC reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in cyber security and highlights its commitment to advancing a secure, resilient, and digitally empowered ecosystem in line with the Dubai Cyber Index (DCI).

Among the key innovations unveiled by DESC is ASAAS 2.0, the latest evolution of the Center’s AI powered auditing engine. Building on the success of its 2024 predecessor, ASAAS 2.0 enhances cybersecurity compliance by providing real time assessments, automated gap analysis, and generative AI driven recommendations through an interactive dashboard, elevating the standard for digital risk management across Dubai’s government ecosystem.

DESC continues to advance the Dubai Cyber Index (DCI) with an integrated AI-based platform that benchmarks cybersecurity readiness across the Dubai government entities. The DCI offers real time threat monitoring, risk analytics, and performance benchmarking, this first of its kind initiative aims to establish Dubai as the safest city in cyberspace.

In addition, DESC showcased the enhanced Ethaq+ platform a secure digital certification platform for the public and private sectors. The solution enables the issuance, verification, and management of trusted digital certificates, ensuring authenticity, compliance, and trust across digital transactions.

H.E. Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive at Dubai Electronic Security Center, said:

“Our participation at GITEX 2025 reflects our commitment to supporting the vision of the wise leadership to transform Dubai into a global hub for innovation and resilience, while strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem in line with rapid technological advancements and contributing to building a safer digital future.”

DESC’s presence at GITEX 2025 reinforces its role as Dubai’s cybersecurity guardian, while continuing to support government entities in ensuring compliance with information security, accelerating the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions, and demonstrating Dubai’s leadership in secure digital transformation.