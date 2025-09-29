Following the success of last year’s event, Dubai Duty Free participated in the Ru’ya Careers 2025, the UAE's leading career fair for Emirati nationals, reaffirming its commitment to attracting and nurturing top talent in the UAE.

The event, which spanned three days from 23rd – 25th September and was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, saw the active involvement of Dubai Duty Free personnel staff from multiple departments, who were present on-site to share insights into the organisation and conduct on-the-spot interviews with prospective candidates.

Apart from the schedule of on-the-spot interviews, other plans that took place in this year’s edition included daily activations by Dubai Duty Free suppliers and leading international brands specialising in make-up, skincare and perfumes – further enhancing the overall candidate experience.

Commenting on the event, Mona Al Ali, Dubai Duty Free Senior Vice President – Human Resources said, “Dubai Duty Free remains committed to creating employment opportunities and playing an active role in advancing the UAE’s national employment agenda. Our participation in Ru’ya Careers provides a platform to engage with Emirati talent and highlight the diverse career pathways within the aviation sector, particularly in the dynamic field of travel retail. We are proud to be part of this event, which underscores our enduring commitment to national workforce development and reinforces our vision of fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and rewarding work environment. We look forward to strengthening our engagement with talented individuals who aspire to contribute to Dubai Duty Free’s continued success while building fulfilling and sustainable careers with us.”

The dynamic presence of Dubai Duty Free at the event contributed to building a strong and diverse candidate pool, aligning with the company’s strategic recruitment and Emiratization objectives. Staff engaged directly with visitors, offering a firsthand look at the company’s culture, career opportunities and pathways for growth.

About Ruya Careers

Ru'ya Careers UAE is a recruitment, education and training event on 23-25 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Going far beyond a career platform Ru'ya is a modern hub of inspiration, enlightenment, empowerment, networking, professional & personal development, and creative revelry for the youth of today A stronger, successful generation of tomorrow that thinks big and acts entrepreneurial. The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai whose vision of Emiratisation forms an important part of the UAE’s federal government strateg

