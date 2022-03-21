Dubai, UAE: Dubai Dental Hospital, Dubai’s first and largest dental hospital, has been awarded the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for the second time in a row, meeting the international health care quality standards for patient care and organization management.

The hospital first received JCI accreditation in 2018. The non-profit entity awards accreditation to hospitals all around the world based on their quality and patient safety requirements.

DDH’s accreditation was recently renewed after an on-site survey by a trained JCI surveyor who assessed the hospital’s compliance with JCI standards. It is a recognition for DDH members who teamed up to develop and implement the updated and evident based quality and patient-safety policies, practices, and procedures required to meet the criteria.

DDH believes the recognition will inspire team members to continually evaluate, and improve the quality of services provided, as working and training in an accredited facility requires compliance to international healthcare standards and the safety of patients.

It will also help the hospital attract and retain the best clinical staff, meet public demand for high-quality health care, and comply with regulatory guidelines. Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Senior Director of Dubai Dental Hospital, said “They journey of going through JCI accreditation helped us enhance our services. The acknowledgment of such a prestigious body is testimony to our commitment to patient safety and continuous quality improvement. Receiving this accreditation aligns with the directive of the UAE’s wise leadership to advance the country’s healthcare systems”.

