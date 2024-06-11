Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Dubai Municipality (DM) and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced the launch of an open call for new installation artworks in the main roundabouts in Dubai, as part of the Dubai Public Art strategy launched by the Authority to offer unique artistic experiences that stimulate innovation within the creative community. This initiative aims to enhance the emirate's global standing and enrich its visual identity and artistic and cultural scene.

Dubai Culture has invited all Emirati artists, practitioners, designers, architects, and UAE-based to submit innovative ideas and proposals for creating distinctive art installations. These installations will be implemented at several major roundabouts in Dubai, showcasing the flourishing local art practices and their ability to interact with the nature of Dubai and its notable development in various fields. This initiative aims to enhance urban communication in the emirate in harmony with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to upgrade the quality of life through sustainable urban development centred around people.

The Authority will begin accepting participation applications from 11th June, with 11th July as the final submission deadline. A committee comprising a group of experts and artists will be responsible for reviewing the applications and selecting the qualifying projects. The winners will receive a monetary prize for each project, covering the costs of design, raw materials, manufacturing, and implementation in the chosen locations. Artists and creatives who wish to participate in the open call can obtain the application form and view all the details through the link https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Roundabout-Open-Call-24.

The open call is part of a series of artistic commissions launched by the Authority to execute installation artworks to transform Dubai’s streets, neighbourhoods, and public areas into a touristic and cultural destination. This call targets all pioneering and emerging artists in the UAE, whether working individually or within artistic groups. Applicants are required to submit distinctive ideas reflecting their commitment to innovation and highlighting local cultural diversity. They must also use sustainable materials in their artworks, capable of withstanding environment, weather fluctuations, and high temperatures without impeding the flow of movement in the targeted roundabouts. Furthermore, the proposal must include a comprehensive work plan to ensure safety and security standards for both the public and the artwork. Additionally, it must be original, contemporary, never previously exhibited or produced, and the artist or group must have extensive experience in producing installation artworks.

-Ends-