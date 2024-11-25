Dubai, UAE: Dubai Creek Resort unveils the debut of the Elara Villas, a stunning addition that sets a new standard for luxury within the resort. The new villas provide an unparalleled escape, combining serene tranquility with ultimate opulence. Designed to cater to the most discerning travelers, the Elara Villas offer a sophisticated retreat where every detail has been thoughtfully curated by Park Hyatt Dubai to deliver an exceptional experience.

The collection of exclusive luxury villas is settled in the heart of the resort with uninterrupted views of the lush green golf courses, the serene lake, and the sparkling creek, offering a sense of complete privacy while simultaneously presenting breathtaking views at each corner of the Dubai Creek Resort. The design of the resort seamlessly integrates nature into every aspect, allowing guests to connect with the scenic surroundings while enjoying a truly secluded experience.

Blending contemporary design elements with lavish comforts, the Elara Villas are a true masterpiece of aesthetic refinement. Each villa boasts four spacious en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, living room with a stunning view, a kitchen as well as a garden complete with a garage, ensuring each villa is elegantly furnished to create a home-away-from-home experience. Guests can unwind in their private pools, which provide an exclusive space to soak in the sun or take a refreshing dip. The villas also feature state-of-the-art appliances, ensuring both comfort and convenience.

A dedicated butler service further enhances the experience, offering personalised care and attention that is tailored to each guest's preferences. From arranging bespoke dining experiences to coordinating activities around the resort in a buggy, the butler service is committed to ensuring that every moment is perfectly curated.

For those looking to get active, Dubai Creek Resort is known as the home of recreational activities, including Golf by the Peter Cowen Academy, Tennis by Peter Burwash International, Padel Tennis by Viya Padel, and Fitness programs by Fitlab, all of which are just a buggy ride away with Dubai Creek Resort’s fleet of classy Mini Moke’s, offering guests a stylish way to move within the resort.

Located all around the villas is a selection of award-winning dining venues, offering epicures a chance to try different cuisines from around the world without stepping out of the gorgeously scenic resort, featuring seaside Italian venue such as Boardwalk, authentic Indian at The Cinnamon Club, aromatic Thai at The Thai Kitchen, and classic French at Brasserie du Park, amongst other options.

“The Elara Villas represent more than just luxurious accommodation; they embody Dubai Creek Resort’s commitment to creating a vibrant community where guests can experience an elevated lifestyle surrounded by nature, wellness, and world-class recreation,” says Luis Cobo, General Manager of Dubai Creek Resort.

“We envisioned a space that combines the privacy and comfort of a home with the luxury of resort living. From personalised wellness at our spa to seamless access to golf, exquisite dining, and enriching activities, the Elara experience has it all.” he added.

Inviting guests to immerse themselves in the world of limitless elegance where each part of the resort offers scenic vistas and leisurely experiences that can all be found within one place; the Elara Villas are an exquisite testament to indulgence and sophistication. Ensuring a memorable stay, the villas are designed to keep guests coming back for more.