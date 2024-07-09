Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Our cooperation with VFS Global will enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector by facilitating smoother entry into global markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VFS Global, the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology service specialist for governments and their diplomatic missions. Under the terms of the agreement, VFS Global will provide strategic services to accelerate trade and investment development for Dubai-based companies across the company’s global network.

The MoU is aimed at accelerating the global expansion of Dubai-based companies by reducing market entry friction and speeding up their ability to capitalise on commercial opportunities. Dubai-based businesses will benefit from the support of VFS Global’s international network of offices and resources, which offer a range of services and solutions including the evaluation of potential partners in international markets through due diligence services.

The agreement comes as part of the ‘Global Partnership Programme,’ a new initiative launched by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, that aims to accelerate the chamber’s attraction and expansion efforts by collaborating with world-class service providers across eight trade categories. The programme will offer services designed to expedite processes, simplify operations, reduce costs, and minimise risks for Dubai-based companies.

The Global Partnership Programme complements Dubai Global Initiative which aims to attract foreign direct investment and support Dubai-based companies in their expansion plans across 30 priority markets.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are dedicated to driving economic growth by attracting companies and investors from across the globe to the emirate and supporting the international expansion of local businesses. Our cooperation with VFS Global will enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector by facilitating smoother entry into global markets. We remain committed to supporting the business community as we continue to consolidate Dubai’s position as an unrivalled global gateway for opportunities and growth.”

Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, said: "We are pleased to partner with Dubai Chambers to launch our 'TradeBridge Global' trade and investment services for Dubai-based organizations. This initiative highlights our long-standing commitment to supporting the development of Dubai as a pre-eminent global business hub. Our association with the UAE began in 2002 when we launched Dubai Visa services with Emirates Airline, and in 2013, we moved our global headquarters to Dubai. Last year, we appointed our first Head of Empowerment and Inclusion for UAE to further the government’s vision to attract, develop and retain local talent. This new partnership with Dubai Chambers is just another step in our support of our commitment to Dubai and the UAE."

The agreement with VFS Global will support the Global Partnership Programme across the chamber’s 31 international representative offices around the world. This growing network will play a key role in achieving the ambitions outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

