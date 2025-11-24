Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers successfully organised four legal and compliance-focused workshops in October, designed to equip the business community with essential knowledge on the UAE's evolving regulatory landscape. The sessions covered critical topics including the UAE Bankruptcy Law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate compliance, and shipping and logistics law, attracting strong engagement with over 170 participants in total.

The first workshop which focused on Bankruptcy Law in UAE was held in collaboration with Hadef and Partners. The session offered a detailed examination of the current bankruptcy law, exploring the three key proceedings available to distressed businesses: preventive settlement, restructuring, and bankruptcy. Participants gained valuable insights into recent precedent-setting cases, personal liability risks for directors, and practical considerations for navigating the modern business protection framework.

In partnership with Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, the second webinar raised awareness on the need for companies to stay ahead of changing corporate compliance laws. The session explored recent legal developments including ultimate beneficial ownership and economic substance regulations, anti-money laundering requirements, and key updates to employment and data protection laws.

The third workshop was organised in collaboration with Habib Al Mulla and Partners, provided a comprehensive overview of the key legal, practical, and strategic aspects of domestic and cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. Attendees strengthened their ability to navigate the life cycle of an M&A transaction, understand relevant risks, and plan strategically in the changing geopolitical environment.

Together with Aramex and Al Tamimi & Co, the final workshop offered a comprehensive exploration of the legal and operational landscape of the shipping and logistics sector. The session addressed key regulatory requirements, common operational challenges, and emerging industry opportunities, equipping attendees to navigate the complexities of the sector and support informed decision-making.

These workshops underscore Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to supporting the business community by providing timely guidance on the latest legal and compliance updates. By fostering a deeper understanding of complex regulatory requirements, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of businesses operating in the emirate and contribute to their long-term sustainable growth.

