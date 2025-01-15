Dubai, U.A.E, - Award-winning, multi-disciplinary practice, Nakkash Design Studio unveiled the newly revamped interiors of Dubai Chambers, the Emirate’s iconic headquarters of commerce and industry located on the banks of the Dubai creek. Seamlessly weaving together tradition and innovation, the design stands out for its refined choice of furnishings, aesthetic integration of technology and a refreshingly open layout that fosters collaboration.

Designed by Japanese architecture firm Nikken Seikkei in 1991, the strikingly triangular 18-storey building, one of the tallest at the time, has seen several iterations of interior modernizations over the years, including a sweeping overhaul in 2009 to become the first LEED building in the Arab world. For this most recent revamp, initiated in March 2023, the brief was to address current spatial limitations, particularly the lack of adequate meeting spaces, enhance interaction across departments and elevate the interiors to align with Dubai’s global stature as an economic hub and design capital of the Middle East.

Nakkash Design Studio responded to the brief with a concept-driven, human-centric approach inspired by the building’s geographical and cultural context. The Creek, Dubai’s living waterway that played a seminal role in its growth, served as a springboard to build a narrative of fluidity and connection.

Elaborating on the concept, Founder and Creative Director Omar Nakkash said, “Fluidity became our metaphor—not just in form but in function, ensuring that interactions between teams would

mirror the effortless flow of water. This approach enabled us to craft a space where movement, collaboration, and modernity converge harmoniously, reflecting both the spirit of Dubai and the aspirations of its forward-thinking organizations.”

The concept is translated in the open planning, functional zoning, relocation of common spaces to the building’s perimeter with views of the creek, use of permeable partitions, and details such as lighting that allude to the flow of water. The muted yet stately colour palette of browns with accents of blues and mustard suggest the landscape of desert and sea. Though future-forward in spirit and contemporary in design, the interiors subtly pay homage to the nation’s rich past through elements such as the fishing net-like 3D-printed acoustic partitions by Aectual and historic architectural photographs of Dubai Chambers.

Among the criteria paramount to the building’s LEED Platinum certification was the need to reuse the existing office furniture, which Nakkash Design Studio elegantly addressed by upgrading the Bene and Herman Miller pieces and pairing them with new top-of-range Poltrona Frau furniture and accessories to complete the look.

The conference hall, a pivotal venue for hosting international events and ministerial agreements, is superlative for its integration of technology, finely calibrated acoustics, and custom-designed ceiling that injects a sense of theatricality apt to the space.

“The interplay of performance-inspired design and acoustic precision ensures the hall is both visually compelling and perfectly attuned to its diverse uses” explains Omar.

Completing phase one of the transformation, spanning 3,200 sqm across 10 staff floors and the conference hall, Nakkash Design Studio is currently in the process of fitting out the executive floors and main lobby, and designing a level dedicated to the F&B and Hospitality needs of the Office.

Working closely with Dubai Chambers in-house Project Management team and Northcorp Fit Out Contractors, Nakkash Design Studio spent over 6 months of pre-planning prior to revamp to ensure smooth delivery of the project floor-by-floor, with zero work disruptions.

The newly delivered work space blends tradition with technology to foster creativity and collaboration, perfectly meeting the visionary and pragmatic brief of Dubai Chambers.---

About Nakkash Design Studio

“We are a concept-driven, human-centered studio where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts”

Nakkash Design Studio is a multidisciplinary architecture and design practice based in Dubai. Founded by designer Omar Nakkash in 2015, it takes a holistic approach to interior design considering the occupants and their individual needs above everything else. The result is a portfolio of harmonious spaces that carefully balance function and aesthetics.

The studio works across both residential and commercial sectors on projects that encompass interior, graphic and product design elements.

Founder and design director Omar Nakkash received his bachelor’s degree in Design and Management from Parsons School of Design in New York. In 2012, he moved to Milan to complete graduate studies in Interior Design from Scuola Politecnica di Design before returning home to the U.A.E where he founded Nakkash Design Studio.

www.nakkashdesignstudio.com @nakkash.design.studio