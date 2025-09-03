H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah : “ This initiative reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and institutional innovation. It aligns with the emirate’s commitment to shaping a more resilient and sustainable future for business communities worldwide .”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the World Chambers Federation (WCF), launched the Chamber Benchmarking Tool, which enables chambers of commerce to access best practices and compare their performance to regional and global averages in operational excellence as well as the seven core roles & responsibilities. These include Economic Research & Business Intelligence; Advocacy & Policy Representation; International Trade & Investment Attraction; Training, Skills Development & Workforce Support; Networking & Business Collaboration; Advisory & Support Services, and Legal & Dispute Resolution.

The Chamber Benchmarking Tool was launched during Dubai Chambers’ participation in the 14th World Chambers Congress (WCC), organised by the World Chambers Federation from 2–4 September in Melbourne, Australia. The initiative was showcased to more than 1,200 chamber leaders and officials from over 100 countries. As the premier global gathering for chamber representatives, the WCC serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise, sharing insights, and building strategic international networks.

The tool aims at transforming the global chamber ecosystem and redefining the added value chambers bring to business communities. The disruptive new initiative seeks to enhance institutional performance and empower chambers to deliver improved services, streamline processes, and achieve operational excellence.

Roles and Responsibilities

The tool assesses seven core roles and responsibilities that are fundamental to chambers worldwide. At the forefront is the Economic Research & Business Intelligence role, which focuses on collecting and analysing economic data to inform decisions, shape policy, and enhance competitiveness through research, benchmarking, and digital platforms.

The second key area is Advocacy & Policy Representation, which involves representing business interests through research-based advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and participation in trade and regulatory forums. The International Trade & Investment Attraction role supports global trade and investment by facilitating internationalisation, trade policy advocacy, and investment promotion services.

The Training, Skills Development & Workforce Support dimension equips individuals and businesses with skills, training, and workforce initiatives to boost employability, innovation, and resilience. In terms of business connectivity, the Networking & Business Collaboration role fosters strategic connections and cross-sector partnerships through events, platforms, and initiatives.

The Advisory & Support Services role helps businesses grow and comply with regulations through tailored advisory services in areas like SME development, ESG, and digital transformation. Finally, the Legal & Dispute Resolution dimension assists businesses with legal challenges through arbitration, mediation, and advisory services to ensure fair and efficient resolution.

Operational Excellence

The tool also assesses key dimensions of internal operational excellence. These dimensions include Strategic Alignment and Execution, Process Excellence and Resource Efficiency, and Partnerships, in addition to Member Engagement and Satisfaction. They also cover People and Culture (Employee Engagement & Leadership), Innovation and Adaptability, Governance, and finally, Financial and Commercial Impact.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This initiative reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and institutional innovation. It aligns with the emirate’s commitment to shaping a more resilient and sustainable future for business communities worldwide by promoting cross-border collaboration, fostering knowledge-driven partnerships, and advancing agile, forward-looking solutions to navigate an evolving economic landscape.”

H.E. Lootah added: “We remain committed to strengthening the role of chambers of commerce as enablers of economic growth. Our objective is to empower chambers to better support the private sector and boost competitiveness by embracing global standards of excellence that drive operational efficiency and deliver tangible economic impact.”

“The launch of the Chamber Benchmarking Tool marks a milestone in empowering chambers worldwide with the insights they need to thrive,” said John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). “We are grateful to Dubai Chambers for their leadership and expertise, which have been pivotal in bringing this vision to life.”

The Chamber Benchmarking Tool provides a data-driven digital platform that enables chambers to benchmark their performance against global standards. By identifying performance gaps and growth opportunities, the tool provides a clear pathway for enhancement aligned with international best practices.

Offering valuable, systematic benchmarking insights, the tool delivers tailored recommendations to suit each chamber’s unique needs. It also unlocks access to a continuously updated centralised library of global case studies, enhancing strategic planning, encouraging innovation, and supporting collaboration between chambers of commerce around the world.

The tool equips chambers with a comprehensive framework for self-assessment and comparative analysis, enabling the identification of improvement opportunities. It offers case-specific recommendations drawn from a curated database of global best practices. Additionally, it serves as a strategic intelligence platform that supports chambers in identifying emerging trends, boosting operational performance, and enhancing future-readiness. By promoting data-informed decision-making and facilitating global knowledge exchange, the platform helps build stronger, more agile chambers.

Dubai Chambers developed the Chamber Benchmarking Tool under the strategic guidance of a steering committee comprising leading local and international experts. The multi-stage development process began with an in-depth analysis of 19 diverse chambers of commerce from around the world, including a detailed comparative study of their roles, services, and initiatives. This research formed the foundation for identifying the core functions and responsibilities that serve as the tool’s benchmarking pillars. Global business trends were also integrated into the development, informing the creation of a comprehensive evaluation framework and culminating in the finalisation of robust assessment mechanisms.

To learn more about the Chamber Benchmarking Tool and the benefits it offers for chambers worldwide, please visit: https://www.dubaichambers.com/en/chamber-benchmarking-tool

