Dubai, UAE: As part of Dubai Cares’ ‘School Refurbishment’ edition of the Volunteers Emirates initiative, over 100 volunteers came together this month to create a vibrant, inspiring space for learning at Umm Al Qura Private School in Umm Al Quwain. Sponsored by DP World, they assembled new desks and chairs and painted educational murals, benefiting over 1,500 students from KG1 to Grade 12. DP World’s contribution is also providing necessary gear for biology and chemistry labs in the school, equipping classrooms with projectors and creating a greener space for students, enhancing the overall learning and well-being experience.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said: “At Dubai Cares, we believe that creating inspiring learning environments is crucial to unlocking children and youth’s potential. The refurbishment of Umm Al Qura Private School is a testament to what can be achieved when the community comes together with a shared purpose. Thanks to the incredible support from DP World and the dedication of our volunteers, we have not only transformed a school but also empowered students with a space that encourages learning and growth. This is what Volunteer Emirates is all about - building a brighter future for children and youth through the power of community.”

“We are committed to fostering education and community development at DP World. Our contribution to this initiative reflects our belief that every child should have access to quality education and all the materials and equipment they need to be able to learn and grow. We understand the collective impact of uniting around such causes and are proud to play our part in it to unlock the full potential of the next generation”, added Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC.

Faisal Abdul Azeez, one of the volunteers, commented: “Taking part in this initiative was an incredibly rewarding experience. Working together with so many passionate individuals to directly improve the learning spaces for students has given me a great sense of purpose, knowing that our efforts will make a real difference in their daily lives.”

Powered by DP World’s generous support, this collective effort was part of Dubai Cares’ “Volunteer Emirates” initiative, which brings together members of the UAE community throughout the year to volunteer their time through hands-on activities in support of Dubai Cares’ mission to provide children and youth with better educational opportunities.

To stay informed about upcoming Dubai Cares initiatives and how you can participate, visit www.dubaicares.ae and follow us on social media.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 111,000 employees from 159 nationalities, spanning 77 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE