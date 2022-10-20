Dubai, UAE: As part of the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, GROHE has installed its first Blue water system for public use at the Media One Hotel and Offices in Dubai Media City. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai launched Dubai Can to change mindsets in how the city’s residents and visitors view sustainability, starting the transformation at the individual level and then progressing to the level of community, city, nation, and beyond.

Deniz Akkaya, Leader Projects MENA, LIXIL EMENA, said: “Strong public-private partnerships are essential to realising the Dubai Sustainability Strategy, making Dubai one of the world’s best places to live and work. As a sustainability champion, GROHE is committed to caring for the environment and saving its precious water resources, one glass at a time.

Pablo Perez, Leader of Product Management – Watersystems MENA, LIXIL EMENA: “We believe the best packaging for water is no packaging at all. GROHE’s resource-saving solutions are produced sustainably and support users in making an effective transformation. GROHE Blue water systems can save up to 6,600 plastic bottles in an office of 30 people per year. Furthermore, we are not only tackling the plastic waste problem on a product level: We are producing CO2 neutral. Within our Less Plastic strategy, we have also replaced plastic packaging with more sustainable alternatives.”

Since Dubai Can launch in February 2022, there has been a reduction in the usage of an equivalent of more than 3.5 million 500 ml single-use plastic water bottles. The goal is to create the world’s most visited and best place to live and work in, as envisaged by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

GROHE, along with Media One Hotel management, will offer free still and sparkling water to the tower tenants and guests to drink and refill bottles for free. Up to 100 people are expected to use it daily. Additionally, GROHE has installed three GROHE Blue water systems in Media One restaurants and conference rooms for hotel guests. While this is the global leader’s first collaboration since joining the Dubai Can initiative, offices and homes across the UAE have enjoyed different versions of GROHE Blue water systems since 2009.

GROHE commissioned the University of Göttingen to carry out in-depth research that made comparisons of CO2 emissions. The result: GROHE Blue delivers a huge reduction of up to 95% per liter compared to single-use plastic bottled water. It takes an astonishing 7 liters of water just to produce a single liter of PET-bottled water, not to mention the energy used and carbon emissions created in bottling, transportation, and distribution.

The GROHE Blue installation in Media One is expected to inspire other hotels to reduce plastic bottled water consumption on their premises. GROHE’s goal is to support companies and individuals who want to switch to filtration systems, reducing or eliminating single-use plastic bottles.

GROHE Blue has a simple and intuitive mechanism that carbonates drinking water at the touch of a button. The different lever variants enable deliciously chilled still, medium and sparkling water. An Ultrasafe filter, specially developed for the Region, improves the taste by removing solids and elements that affect flavor and odor, like chlorine; it removes 99.99% of bacteria, heavy metals like lead, microplastics and all this leaving behind all beneficial minerals in the water untouched. GROHE worked with BWT, Europe’s leading filtered water professionals, to ensure that the GROHE Blue system produces an unparalleled, refreshing drinking experience with total safety.

