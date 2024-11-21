The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers proudly announced two major initiatives that celebrated Dubai’s rich heritage of jewelry craftsmanship and innovation: The first International Jewelry Design Award 2024, spotlighting elegance and creativity in jewelry design and The Dubai Jewel Narratives members' exhibit, which took place from November 12th to 14th, 2024 offering visitors a unique view of Dubai's finest jewelry creations.

The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers collaborated with their group member Azza Al Qubaisi, who is also a renowned Emirati artist and founder of Ebdaa award, to take her initiative to the next level. This collaboration marked a significant milestone in the competition’s history, which previously welcomed entries only from within the UAE. For the first time, talented jewelry designers from around the world were invited to showcase their creative excellence on this prestigious platform. The grand award ceremony took place at the JGTD Exhibition, Expo City, Dubai, UAE, on 14th November 2024.

In the "Message to the World" category, Zahra Deghanabnavi claimed first place, followed by Nazha Merhej in second, and Mahya Afkami in third, each conveyed a unique message through their art. Represented in "Echoes of Nature," Sumayah Al Jaede took first place, followed by Alireza Mokarram Dorri and Fatmemah Alajmi, with designs reflecting a deep respect for nature. The "Heritage and Legacy" category saw Maha Salameh in first, Ronaldo Buensalida in second, and Raoudha Touati in third, each honoring tradition with modern artistry. In "Stones of the Year," Mansi Periwal won first, Budoor Al-Budoor second, and Waad Alshuaili third, highlighting the elegance of gemstones. Finally, in "Trophy of the Year," Budoor Al-Budoor took the top spot, with Nazha Merhej and Shabnan Bhojwani in second and third, celebrating achievement through artistry. These winners showcased diverse perspectives and craftsmanship, contributing to a prestigious celebration of innovation in jewelry design.

The key sponsors of the event were HRD Antwerp, AV Group, Jawahara Jewellry and JGTD who fervently supported the group at the event and championed the importance of innovation and design in the jewelry industry.

Furthermore, this November, The Dubai Jewel Narratives, introduced by the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers, offered its members a unique platform to showcase their collections at top exhibitions and trade shows. This initiative connected designers with a global audience, highlighting Dubai's heritage and innovation in jewelry design.

The talented designers featured in The Dubai Jewel Narratives included Donata Anderloni (Donydo), Farah Yazbeck (Joia Jewels), Roudha Touati (Zahrat Al Rawda Jewellery), Sara Mohamed Diab (Illustra), Shaima Hadi (Sam & Jo), Fatma Al Barram (Muria Jewellery), Greta Perez (Varan), and Nouf Fahad (Aseila Jewels). Each designer brought a unique perspective and exceptional craftsmanship, showcasing the diverse talent within Dubai’s jewelry design community.

Maha Al Sibai, Chairman of the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers, highlighted the Group's mission to organize and elevate the fast-growing design sector. "Our aim is to create opportunities that showcase exchange of art and culture on a global platform. A beautiful example is the design competition where celebrated international industry leaders were our distinguished judges." Nosheen Bakhsh, Secretary General of the group added “We're shining a light on UAE's exceptional design talent, establishing 'Made in UAE' as a standard of excellence in the international jewelry market.”

The esteemed board members that guided the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers include Chairman Maha Al Sibai; Vice Chairman Ali Al Ali; Treasurer Khawla Alnoman; Secretary General Nosheen Bakhsh; Director of Membership and Marketing Vinita Michael and the Director of Public Relations Tamara Al Shamari. The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers continues its commitment to establishing Dubai as a global jewelry design hub, nurturing creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

For more information, please visit @dubai_jewelry_designers and www.dubaijewelrydesigners.com