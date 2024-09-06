Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Cardano Foundation, marking a significant step forward in advancing blockchain education and technology adoption across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership, formalized today, follows the initial announcement at the Dubai TOKEN2049 event and represents a major milestone in bringing together two forces in the blockchain industry.

The agreement sets the stage for an innovative series of educational initiatives, including two masterclasses designed to elevate the understanding and practical application of advanced blockchain technologies among industry professionals. The first of these, titled "Blockchain Technology Fundamentals for Enterprise Enablement," is scheduled to take place at Emirates Towers in September 2024. This will be followed by a second masterclass during the highly anticipated Cardano Summit on 23-24 October 2024. These sessions will not only cover the core principles of third-generation blockchain but will also delve into its transformative potential for enterprises, particularly in sectors such as supply chain management, digital assets, and climate impact.

The collaboration is particularly notable for integrating the Cardano Academy’s educational resources with DBCC’s training programs and the collaboration is expected to provide unparalleled learning opportunities, equipping participants with the knowledge required to drive blockchain adoption within their organizations.

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with the Cardano Foundation aligns perfectly with our mission to position Dubai as a global leader in blockchain innovation. By bringing together our expertise and resources, we are poised to deliver world-class education that will empower professionals across the MENA region to harness the full potential of blockchain technology."

Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, added, “Dubai is increasingly being recognized as one of the leading locations for blockchain technology, with a continued investment in and dedication to the advancement of blockchain utility. By deepening our connections in Dubai and this region, the Cardano Foundation will continue to drive forward the adoption and operational resilience of this key technology.”

This collaboration further solidifies Dubai’s position as a leading hub for blockchain technology and innovation. The Cardano Foundation’s decision to host its annual summit in Dubai for the second consecutive year underscores the city’s growing influence in the global blockchain global ecosystem.

The partnership also offers exclusive opportunities for participants, including vouchers for the Cardano Blockchain Certified Associate Course and chances to win tickets to the Cardano Summit. These incentives aim to foster greater engagement and support the broader goal of advancing blockchain literacy among professionals in the region.

As both organizations look to the future, this partnership promises to deliver lasting impact by nurturing a new generation of blockchain-savvy leaders who will drive the digital transformation across various industries.

About Dubai Blockchain Center

Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC) is a visionary establishment inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on May 15, 2018. As a beacon of innovation and collaboration, DBCC is dedicated to revolutionising global digital infrastructure through the transformative power of blockchain technology. At DBCC, the mission is clear: to establish Dubai as the premier destination for blockchain research, education, advice, and expertise. DBCC brings together thought leaders, developers, investors, and educators to foster a vibrant community that drives technological advancements and positive change on a global scale.

DBCC is committed to promoting education, training, and research initiatives that facilitate the widespread adoption and impact of blockchain technology. Through strategic partnerships with academia, government, and industry leaders, we aim to enhance the integration of blockchain into various sectors, catalysing innovation and collaboration.

For more information and to register your interest for joining, visit https://lu.ma/gy0u0g7b.

About the Cardano Foundation

The Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based not-for-profit organization tasked with advancing Cardano as a public digital infrastructure across a wide range of industries. The Foundation works to anchor Cardano as a

utility for financial and social systems, thus empowering the digital architects of the future. It also develops infrastructure tooling including where there may not be an immediate commercial use case plus strengthens operational resilience, and drives diversity of on-infrastructure use cases as well as the development of sound and representative governance.

For more information, visit https://cardanofoundation.org. Representatives from the Cardano Foundation are available for comment. Please contact: press@cardanofoundation.org