Dubai: Mozanta Technologies, a prominent eCommerce service and solution provider, has recently inaugurated its Centre of Excellence for eCommerce Technology Solutions in InfoPark, Kochi, India. The company caters to numerous enterprises and SMBs in the Middle East, and this new center will enhance their ability to serve these clients more effectively and efficiently. Mr. Susanth Kurunthil, Chief Executive Officer, Infoparks inaugurated the new facility on 29th April, 2023.

The new office in Kochi, India is the Centre of Excellence for eCommerce Technology Solutions, focusing on the development of cutting-edge solutions for eCommerce. Mozanta had leveraged a decade of retail experience and technological expertise to roll out a comprehensive eCommerce platform named ShopSphere - last year. The new office will be the epicenter of Research and development, as ShopSphere continues to emerge with advanced features of immersive and personalized commerce, AI & metaverse based shopping experience for the shoppers. Mozanta Technologies currently has two state of the art world class ‘Development Centers’ in Technopark, Trivandrum, India and one Global Customer Success Center’ in Dubai, and this is our fourth in the line at Kochi, India.

"We are excited to open our new Centre of Excellence in Kochi, which is a strategic move for our company," said Ashish Thomas, Centre Head and Product Director of Mozanta Technologies. "This office will serve as a hub for developing innovative eCommerce technology solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients."

Mozanta Technologies is committed to delivering customized and effective eCommerce solutions to its clients, and this new office space will allow the company to continue to do so. The move to the larger office will also create more job opportunities in the region.

The location of the new center - Infopark Kochi offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities, making it an ideal location for the new Centre of Excellence for eCommerce Technology Solutions. The park boasts a robust IT infrastructure, reliable power and internet connectivity and houses over 50000 professionals across different MNCs. Mozanta is committed to delivering innovative eCommerce solutions to businesses of all sizes, and its new collaborative office space in Kochi is a testament to its ongoing commitment to its clients and employees.

-Ends-

Dubai | Trivandrum | Kochi

704-A, Aspin Commercial Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

For more information about Mozanta Technologies and its eCommerce solutions, please visit the company website www.mozanta.com

For media contact

Shynu George, Marketing Head, shynu.george@mozanta.com

Dubai | Trivandrum | Kochi

704-A, Aspin Commercial Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE