Savills Middle East has revealed that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the world’s top five destinations for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), according to findings from the firm’s inaugural Spotlight on Wealth Trends 2025 report, providing a comprehensive view of the evolving preferences of HNWIs across the globe. Dubai tops the charts whilst Abu Dhabi has ranked fifth in the study.

The Savills HNWI Hotspot Index, which analyses nearly 100 global locations across five key metrics, business environment, family infrastructure and cost, legacy planning, lifestyle, and privacy, highlights the UAE’s growing prominence as a global wealth hub.

Both UAE cities rank alongside New York (2nd), Singapore (3rd), and Hong Kong (4th) to make up the top 5, together the cities offer a compelling blend of pro-business environments, robust legal frameworks, high-quality education, and lifestyle appeal.

Interestingly, Dubai leads the global ranking for the number of international schools with 168 available at the time of writing, and ranks within the top ten for lifestyle, thanks to its vibrant retail, hospitality, and cultural offerings. Dubai also features in the top five locations for legacy and deliver favourable tax environments, with no inheritance, capital gains or wealth taxes. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, stands out for its economic competitiveness and connectivity, attracting an increasing share of corporate and sovereign wealth investment.

The report identifies a broader global trend of wealth decentralisation, where individuals are increasingly prioritising lifestyle and family-oriented factors when choosing where to live, work, and invest.

Kelcie Sellers, Associate Director, Savills World Research, said, ‘Globally, we’re seeing the world’s wealthy look beyond traditional financial hubs in favour of destinations that deliver lifestyle, wellbeing, and family appeal alongside business opportunity. The UAE stands out for its ability to offer all three, from excellent education and connectivity to a dynamic, forward-looking economy.”

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Savills Middle East, added,

“More high net worth individuals are viewing Dubai and Abu Dhabi as long-term homes rather than short-term investment markets. The mix of quality housing, education, healthcare, and accessibility, combined with the UAE’s stable, tax-efficient environment, makes it one of the most compelling destinations globally.”

Across the wider region, emerging destinations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also gaining momentum, driven by major infrastructure projects, diversification initiatives, and strong policy support. According to the report, cities that offer both stability and innovation, particularly those aligned with national transformation agendas, will see accelerated demand from global investors and families seeking multi-generational bases.

The Spotlight on Wealth Trends 2025 underscores how cities offering quality of life, connectivity, and long-term stability are reshaping the distribution of global wealth. With new generations placing increasing value on purpose-driven living and seamless mobility, the UAE’s ability to offer both lifestyle and legacy advantages positions it at the forefront of this shift.

The full Spotlight on Wealth Trends 2025 report is available here: Wealth Trends 2025 Report

