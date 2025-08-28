Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day and under this year’s national theme, “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”, Dubai Airports and Dubai Airports Women’s Network (DAWN) unveiled its ‘Messages to Tomorrow’, a striking photo gallery at Dubai International (DXB) celebrating Emirati women in aviation.

The initiative is part of Dubai Airports’ ongoing commitment to cultivating a dynamic workplace that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion, celebrating the achievements of women from all backgrounds and inspiring future leaders in aviation.

Captured by acclaimed Emirati photographer, Hind Al Raeesi, the gallery celebrates 10 inspiring Emirati women from across the oneDXB community, whose achievements and dedication continue to shape the future of aviation. Each image is paired with a personal message, where each woman reflects on her journey, growth, and hopes for the next generation of Emirati women.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports: “What makes this exhibition so special is its honesty and generosity in sharing their thoughts and wisdom. These women aren’t here to play a role for the camera. They are here because every single day, they make Dubai Airports and DXB better. They are operations leaders, safety experts, guest experience professionals and more, who bring excellence to their work and empathy to their teams. We often celebrate milestones with big announcements, but sometimes, the most powerful impact comes from consistent dedication. These portraits are a chance to pause and truly see the women of the UAE who are behind the progress, and to reflect our wider commitment to building a diverse and inclusive oneDXB community, where talent from every background can thrive and shape the future of aviation.”

“There’s something deeply moving about being trusted to capture someone’s story,” added Hind Al Raeesi, the Emirati photographer who captured the portraits. “These women brought so much light into the session. You can see it in their smiles, in their posture, in the way they wrote their messages, each one filled with sincerity, kindness, and a clear sense of purpose. It reminded me that strength doesn’t always look serious or stoic. Sometimes, it’s in how women carry joy, despite responsibility. I feel grateful to have spent time with each of them and to capture portraits that reflect their positivity and the power they bring to their roles every day.”

The ‘Messages to Tomorrow’ gallery opens to the public at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, Departure Gate 2, from 28th August until 11th September.

To mark the occasion, Dubai Airports organised special activities at Terminals 3 and 1 for employees and the oneDXB community. These included a special charm-making station, candle-making with the Dubai Airports Youth Council, and crochet and sourdough starter workshops by Dubai Police. In addition, Emirati women employees at Dubai Airports had their photos taken on arrival for a Polaroid Wall display, creating a living tribute to their contributions.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Current Global - dubaiairportspr@currentglobal.com

About Dubai Airports