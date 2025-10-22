The summit will convene government leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to examine the emerging trends and challenges redefining the global trade landscape.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced a strategic partnership with Forbes Middle East to host the Future Growth Nexus Summit in March 2026. The summit will serve as a global platform bringing together government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and experts to discuss the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of global trade.

The partnership agreement was signed by Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone, and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

This agreement marks a major milestone in the region’s economic and media collaboration, transcending traditional partnership models to create a global platform integrating media, business, investment, and innovation, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading hub for sustainable trade.

The Future Growth Nexus Summit sets out to redefine the future of global trade and accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable economy, starting from Dubai. Serving as a catalyst for dialogue and collaboration, the summit will bring together visionary leaders to exchange insights, tackle emerging challenges, and explore how technology, AI, and innovation can reshape the global trading ecosystem.

The summit will introduce transformative initiatives to redefine sustainability within the global trade and forge strategic partnerships that reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading hub for innovation and competitiveness on the world stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Amna Lootah said: “For more than 25 years, DAFZ has played a strategic role at the heart of the global trade, bridging markets from East to West. Beyond offering world-class infrastructure, investment advantages, and economic incentives, the free zones provide an integrated platform that advances global trade across every stage of the value chain, in line with the strategic objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

“This strategic position places DAFZ at the forefront of global trade, empowering it to lead the transformation of the trade ecosystem and drive sustainable growth. Through hosting the Future Growth Nexus Summit from the heart of Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic economic centres, we aim to shape the future of global commerce and innovation,” she added.

Khuloud Al Omian affirmed: “This partnership with DAFZ marks the beginning of a long-term strategic collaboration that extends beyond a media agreement to serve as a global platform shaping future policies and attracting high-value investments in green technology, AI, and digital trade, further strengthening the UAE’s overall competitiveness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub.”

“The Future Growth Nexus Summit will serve not only as a forum for dialogue, but as a catalyst for launching strategic initiatives and building global partnerships that advance the UAE’s development agenda, aligning with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision to build a diversified, innovative, and sustainable economy,” Al Omian emphasized.

The collaboration between DAFZ and Forbes Middle East reflects a shared vision to build knowledge-driven and community-focused platforms that enhance the UAE’s business landscape and reinforce its position as a global hub for smart commerce and sustainable economic growth.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.