Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the launch of educational initiatives designed to foster technological proficiency and innovation among the youth. These include a Robotics Workshop for the children of du employees, and the launch of “Skillpreneurship” program. Organised by du Youth Council in line with its commitment to digital transformation and youth empowerment, the ongoing initiatives are set to provide sustained opportunities for skills development aligned with the company’s core mission of driving digital transformation.

The innovative Robotics workshop is a certified program tailored to enhance the innovation skills of participants through engaging, hands-on experiences in robotics. Leading the instruction is Mohammad Alshamsi, a celebrated robotics engineer renowned for his profound expertise in both academic theories and real-world applications. Over a two-day session, participants will delve into core areas such as robot design, internet connectivity, and the troubleshooting of robotic systems, providing them with an invaluable foundation in emerging technologies.

Concurrent with the Robotics Workshop, the Youth Council is also launched “Skillpreneurship” platform at du – an innovative initiative aimed at empowering youth by providing them with a platform to leverage their talents for entrepreneurial ventures and personal growth. This platform encourages the sharing and trading of skills within the company for monetary rewards, fostering a culture of self-reliance and internal talent utilization. Through engaging workshops available in both physical and online formats, individuals have the opportunity to offer their skills not just within the organization but also to external entities like educational institutions and businesses, thus generating mutual benefits and cost savings. This model has not only motivated participants to explore and reveal their hidden talents but has also positively impacted personal fulfilment and the wider community, with over 200 attendees in the initial workshops, showcasing its success and reach. Through these educational workshops and platforms, du is not only fostering a culture of innovation and skill development but also enhancing career development opportunities for the youth of the UAE.

