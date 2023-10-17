Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), welcomed His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, to its stand at GITEX Global 2023. His Excellency commended du for its efforts in promoting connectivity, technology, and sustainability in the UAE.

Under the theme of "Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Advanced Technology," du highlighted its role in equipping government entities with a reliable network, aligning with the UAE's strategic vision and providing a stepping stone to COP28. du aims to unlock the full potential of digital transformation in every organization by inspiring government entities to embrace connectivity, technology, and sustainability.

During the visit, du showcased its ongoing journey to enable the UAE's vision by harnessing the potential of 5G (5.5G / 6G) technology. This advancement not only fosters sustainability but also enhances safety, worker satisfaction, and tech skills.

