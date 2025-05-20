Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced du Tech as headline sponsorship of Crypto Expo 2025, the region’s premier cryptocurrency and blockchain event. Set to take place on 21–22 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Expo promises to be the ultimate platform for professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts shaping the future of digital finance and blockchain technology.

At the event, du Tech will showcase its commitment to driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing industries as well as empowering businesses and entrepreneurs with advanced technological solutions in the digital landscape.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “Blockchain and cryptocurrency are transforming the way industries operate and connect, with Dubai taking the lead as a global hub for innovation in these sectors. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, du Tech’s services and solutions are driving the digital transformation across the UAE and beyond. Crypto Expo 2025 provides a platform to foster collaboration, explore new possibilities, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub of digital finance. We are thrilled to support this exciting event and contribute to shaping the future of the crypto ecosystem.”

Crypto Expo 2025 promises insightful panel discussions, cutting-edge exhibits, and networking opportunities for attendees eager to discover the latest trends in digital finance. With du Tech as a headline sponsor, the event reflects the synergy between technological innovation and industry expertise.

As the global hub for innovation and technological advancement, Dubai continues to establish itself as a major player in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. With the UAE's cryptocurrencies market projected to reach $254.3 million in revenue by 2025, Crypto Expo 2025 is expected to attract a diverse and influential audience, including top leaders from DeFi, blockchain technology, digital assets, and Web3 sectors.