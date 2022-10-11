Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has strengthened its partnership with Fazaa initiative to offer exclusive benefits to cardholders across the UAE. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – enabling the telco to provide unique mobile offers and greatest benefits to its members and their families. As part of the agreement, Fazaa will assist du in communicating exclusive mobile offers to all of its one million members through social media and SMS campaigns.

Under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’, du has brought an innovative showcase to GITEX 2022 featuring next generation technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, metaverse and robotics. The MoU aligns with the UAE government’s and Fazaa’s aim to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “At du, we continue to work with government and industry partners to bring the community together and help them stay connected. To achieve this, we have taken the strategic decision to strengthen our partnership with Fazaa, ensuring unmatched value for cardholders. We look forward for our members to enjoy the major, transformative benefits of this partnership enhancement and the opportunities this collaboration will bring to the UAE community.”

There are around one million members of the Fazaa initiative including governmental and semi-governmental entities, in addition to locals working in private sectors. Colonel Ahmed Buharoon, General Manager at Fazaa said: “Our partnership with du is driven by the telco’s commitment to empowering government initiatives to enable further economic growth in the UAE. Together, we offer members exclusive access to a variety of discounts and plans that improve their quality of life through added value and convenience.”

Fazaa card offers these members a wide range of exclusive benefits and services such as daily car rental services, personal accident compensation, and offers and discounts from partners.

