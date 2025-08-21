Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has announced a contribution of AED 3 million to support cancer patients. The announcement was made in the presence of H.E. Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening community-driven healthcare initiatives. The funding will be used to provide critical medical treatment, patient care services, and healthcare programs aimed at improving outcomes. The initiative aligns with 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE, aiming to strengthen social bonds, compassion, and collective responsibility nationwide, emphasizing a commitment to unity and supportive society.

Additionally, the funding is planned for critical healthcare initiatives that strive to not only enhance treatment outcomes but also lessen the emotional and financial stress experienced by patients and their families. This gesture is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of shared responsibility and communal support within the healthcare sector in line with the Year of Community initiatives.

H.E. Abdulla Hamid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “This collaboration reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to strengthening social cohesion in Abu Dhabi by supporting impactful projects through community contributions. Together with du, we aim to provide critical healthcare services to cancer patients while fostering a culture of giving, compassion, and collective responsibility across the community."

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "At du, our purpose extends beyond connecting people, it's rooted in helping communities thrive. By collaborating with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, we are delivering tangible support to cancer patients and their families, exemplifying how corporate resources can serve as a force for good. This initiative is in alignment with our vision to use innovation and collaboration to create positive social change."

Through this partnership, du and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will launch influential initiatives that could make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer, demonstrating a collaborative approach towards improving healthcare provisions and alleviating concerns for those with financial constraints.

As part of the agreement, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi’s dedicated platform to receive and direct social contributions, will ensure that funds are effectively deployed toward impactful programmes, while du will continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations, fostering trust and instilling hope within the community.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, transparently directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address critical social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.