Landmark collaboration to deliver an Arabic Telecom Large Language Model (LLM) tailored for internal operations, driving efficiency, automation and AI-driven innovation across systems at du.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has partnered with Microsoft, Nokia, Khalifa University’s 6G Research Center, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to launch a first-of-its-kind Arabic Telecom Large Language Model (LLM). This cross-sector partnership brings together global tech innovation, regional research leadership, and international policy guidance to co-create an AI model that serves critical telecom functions in Arabic—a first in the industry. The du Arabic Telecom LLM is tailored specifically for internal telecom operations and is designed to enhance the efficiency of du’s processes while advancing the UAE’s vision for sovereign AI capabilities.

This breakthrough collaboration introduces an Arabic-language telecom assistant that supports du’s internal teams by enabling real-time customer complaint handling, device issue resolution, and intelligent operational insights through culturally fluent and context-aware dialogue. The model is built to transform internal processes while ensuring alignment with linguistic precision and cultural nuances specific to the UAE market.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: " du Arabic Telecom LLM reflects our commitment to improving internal efficiency and customer experiences using advanced, culturally attuned solutions. Together with our esteemed partners, Microsoft, Nokia, Khalifa University and ITU, we are building a future where AI speaks our language, understands our context, and drives real operational transformation and impactful customer exp."

Developed in the UAE, du Arabic Telecom LLM reflects the region’s language and cultural standards, ensuring accurate and meaningful applications for internal telecom use across national critical infrastructure.

Looking forward, this collaboration lays the groundwork for extending the model’s capabilities beyond internal operations to include customer-facing functions and multilingual support, paving the way for broad sectoral innovation. du and its partners are dedicated to advancing this Arabic Telecom LLM as a benchmark for localized, responsible AI application in the telecom industry and beyond.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.