Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, in line with its commitment to empowering the nation’s talents in spearheading the digital revolution. At the event, du will enable individual career growth for Emiratis and highlight its commitment to broader educational and community engagement goals.

At the core of du’s participation are the key pillars of empowerment, learning and growth, and flexibility principles that align with the UAE’s broader efforts to cement its status as a global digital leader. Through its participation, du aims to empower UAE nationals to represent the company in this era of digital transformation, ensuring they have the best digital training to accelerate in today and future markets.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Head of Employee Experience & HR Digitalization, said: “In the face of a growing digital talent gap, our mission is clear: to empower UAE nationals with cutting-edge digital training and opportunities, ensuring they not only participate in but lead the digital evolution. Understanding that employee well-being is vital for creativity and productivity, du’s approach not only attracts top talents but also fosters an innovative and engaged workplace culture that is conducive to both personal and professional growth. We believe in the power of our people to drive change, and our participation in the Ru’ya Careers UAE Fair is a testament to our commitment to developing the next generation of digital leaders.”

The UAE’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, with ambitious projects like Dubai Smart City and significant investments in AI, blockchain, and IoT setting the stage for a future where digital prowess is indispensable. Despite this, a talent gap has emerged, with a pressing need for skilled professionals capable of driving these innovations forward. As a digital telco, du aims to implement proactive strategies to bridge this gap by promoting digital literacy and advanced skills to champion Emiratization and technological innovation.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae