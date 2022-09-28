Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced an exclusive competition for Emirati designers to redesign and create new uniforms for staff at du’s retail stores across the UAE.

Winners of the competition will receive a cash prize of AED50,000 along with an opportunity to deliver an innovative and first-of-its-kind uniform collection for du stores across the country. The competition aims to elevate Emirati designers and reaffirm the brand's longstanding roots in maximizing opportunities for homegrown talent.

Made to inspire optimism and transformation, new uniforms will introduce a fresh approach to du’s retail stores, crystallising a new chapter in the du brand’s journey to a digital-first telco. For more information, please visit the du official Instagram account, @du.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae