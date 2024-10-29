Head of the family has the option to include up to 5 family members to enjoy all the benefits with a fixed rate of AED 100/month per member

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced an exclusive offer targeted specifically at the Emirati community – the Emirati Family Plan. This new plan caters uniquely to the needs and preferences of Emirati individuals and families through versatile solution with no contractual obligations. It is designed to deliver exceptional value and convenience to all Emiratis, encompassing women, men, youth, high-net-worth individuals, and household decision-makers.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “With the launch of the Emirati Family Plan, du aims to address the evolving needs of Emirati customers and foster a deeper connection with the UAE community by providing tailored solutions that resonate with their lifestyles. This initiative reaffirms du’s position as a trusted partner in progress, leading the way in innovative and bespoke telecommunications solutions in the region.”

The new plan includes exciting features and benefits designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Encouraging a simplified yet quality experience, it offers no-contract flexibility, catering particularly to those who desire minimal commitments. For a monthly fee of AED 1,000, the head of the family can access unlimited national data, unlimited local minutes, and unlimited GCC roaming, ensuring seamless connectivity with loved ones and business associates both within the UAE and across the GCC region. Additionally, the head of the family has the option to add extra lines for up to 5 family members with a fixed monthly rate of AED 100 per additional line, extending the same comprehensive benefits to every added member.

In enhancing the premium experience, the Emirati Family Plan come with 1-hour SIM delivery and prioritized service at in-store locations and contact centers. This ensures a swift and efficient process for all members under the plan. Additionally, the head of the family is entitled to an exclusive gold number, provided they opt for a 24-month contract, further enhancing the exclusivity and benefits of the service.

In an era where entertainment is just as important as communication, du has also included free subscriptions to some of the most popular Over-The-Top (OTT) services including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Shahid VIP among others – bringing a world of streaming content right to the fingertips of its users. With these features and benefits, the Emirati Family Plan by du stands out as a comprehensive package designed to cater to the unique lifestyle and connectivity needs of the Emirati community. Customers can conveniently purchase this new plan in all du retail stores across the UAE and through various online channels.

