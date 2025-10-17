Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with NextGenAI to launch the region's most powerful AI supercluster, representing a quantum leap in AI infrastructure. Building on du's successful deployment of the largest NVIDIA GPU supercluster in 2024 at 5+MW capacity, this expansion more than doubles that achievement with an unprecedented 13+MW operational facility powered by cutting-edge NVIDIA B300 GPUs and advanced direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology at du's DSO data center. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step”.

This transformative initiative positions du at the forefront of AI innovation, delivering unparalleled computing power to customers across the AI and high-performance computing spectrum. The deployment represents a fundamental reimagining of how AI workloads can be processed at scale, offering customers access to computational resources previously unavailable in the Middle East market.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: "Our partnership with NextGenAI represents du's commitment to pioneering the future of AI infrastructure in the Middle East. Deploying the most advanced GPU cluster technology available today will help us meet current market demands as well as anticipate and shape the computational requirements of tomorrow's AI-driven economy. Our customers now have access to processing power that will accelerate their innovation timelines and competitive advantages."

The implementation showcases du's commitment to sustainability and innovation through its adoption of direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, which significantly enhances energy efficiency while enabling optimal performance of the NVIDIA B300 GPU architecture. du and NextGenAI are presenting a fully functional, live GPU cluster that customers can access today.

This technological advancement allows for higher computational density and improved thermal management, translating directly into enhanced performance capabilities for du's enterprise customers pursuing complex AI and machine learning initiatives. The facility's design incorporates industry-leading practices that establish new benchmarks for data center efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Mohamed Taha, Executive Vice President at NextGenAI, said: "Partnering with du allows us to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities directly to enterprises across the region. The combination of du's world-class infrastructure and our AI expertise creates an ecosystem where businesses can rapidly scale their AI initiatives without the traditional barriers of infrastructure limitations or deployment delays. This facility represents a new era of AI accessibility in the Middle East."

The announcement aligns with du's broader strategy of advancing data center colocation services while embracing the most innovative technologies available in the market. The +13MW capacity enables support for enterprise-scale AI workloads, research initiatives, and commercial applications that require substantial computational resources. This infrastructure investment reinforces du's position as a technology leader while providing customers with the computational foundation necessary for competitive AI implementation across various industries and use cases.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.