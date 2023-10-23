New Artificial Intelligence machine recognizes over any shopping list items.

$20 million funding secured to develop and scale up cutting-edge technology.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: — DTEK.ai, a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, officially launched SWIFT at North Star, one of the world's most disruptive global startup events in 2023. The revolutionary technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to transform the retail checkout process.

SWIFT represents a significant change in the world of retail technology. The innovative automated checkout system reimagines the shopping experience by allowing customers to effortlessly scan and purchase products without the need for traditional checkout lanes. SWIFT can identify any grocery item in less than 200 mili- seconds, giving shoppers a more convenient and contactless shopping experience.

The automated-checkout system provides shopper-focused innovation, streamlining the retail experience to ensure customer satisfaction every step of the way. SWIFT harnesses the latest in AI, computer vision, and data analytics, and is set to redefine the modern checkout and retail experience while also offering key insights and analytics to retail operators. SWIFT offers several benefits to retailers globally. The checkout system has been carefully designed with feedback from retailers, addressing common pain points such as crowded checkouts and stock mismanagement. It ensures a streamlined in-store environment and allows plug-and-play integration and intuitive onboarding, minimizing disruption and enabling retailers to elevate their daily operations seamlessly.

Sanad Yaghi, the Co-Founder and CEO of DTEK.ai, comments on the launch, “We are incredibly excited to introduce SWIFT to the retail industry. This cutting-edge automated-checkout system represents a significant leap forward in enhancing the shopping experience for consumers and improving efficiency for retailers. 100s of potential customers have expressed interest in SWIFT, a testament to its potential to transform the retail landscape." DTEK.ai's ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the retail sector is exemplified by SWIFT, which represents a significant leap forward in enhancing operational efficiency for retailers and improving the overall shopping experience for consumers.

DTEK.ai, formally known as Dukkantek, was born completely bootstrapped by three Co-Founders in January 2021. DTEK.ai embarked on a mission to revolutionize the customer journey in the retail industry by embracing digital transformations. Within their first seven months of operation, Dukkantek raised a significant seed round from global and regional investors. To date, the leading provider generated $20 million in funding, which was used to develop and scale up operations and launch its products across seven markets worldwide.

About DTEK.ai:

