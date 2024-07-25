Dubai, UAE: Drydocks World has successfully executed a complex and unique project on two vessels that will be deployed in offshore Côte d'Ivoire, in West Africa, for Eni’s Baleine Phase 2 project.

The premier marine and offshore services provider successfully executed the conversion and upgrade of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Voyageur Spirit and the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia. Both vessels have been designed for a 15-year lifespan without requiring intermediate docking.

Drydocks World celebrated the project's success with its partners at a naming ceremony today. The Voyageur Spirit FPSO has been renamed FPSO Petrojarl Kong, which will process and store offshore hydrocarbons. The shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia, now a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel, has been renamed FSO Yamoussoukro. It will provide storage and serve as a hydrocarbon transfer unit for seamless offshore operations.

The conversion of FPSO Petrojarl Kong, featuring a distinctive circular design with a 70-meter diameter, was completed in just 14 months. The project involved extensive production engineering, bulk procurement, major demolitions, and the installation of new modules, including significant structural steel and coating work. The integration of new modules into this unique structure required innovative engineering solutions, underscoring Drydocks World's expertise in managing complex projects.

Completed in 11 months, the FSO Yamoussoukro project transformed the shuttle tanker into an FSO unit, providing additional storage capacity for the FPSO Petrojarl Kong. The conversion involved detailed engineering, structural refurbishment, life extension (RLE), and substantial conversion and coating work of all cargo and ballast tanks.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, remarked, "Today's naming ceremony celebrates the successful execution of these projects and reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and setting new industry standards. We are grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with Altera Infrastructure, Eni, and Petroci Holding on these complex projects, which we were able to fast-track while maintaining the highest quality. We look forward to continued collaborations and future successes."

The naming ceremony was attended by key figures, including Janarthanan Lakshmi Kanthan, Senior Vice President, EPC & Commercial - Drydocks World, Chris Brett, President - Altera Infrastructure Production, Guido Brusco, Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources - Eni, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy of Côte d'Ivoire, Fatoumata Sanogo, CEO Petroci and Minafou Kone Coulibaly, Director of Cabinet, Ministry of Finance and Budget, Côte d'Ivoire.

Drydocks World deployed over 1,000 workers daily on each vessel, maintaining the highest health and safety standards and achieving a combined total of 8 million Lost Time Injury (LTI) free man-hours on the vessels and 10 million LTI on the projects showcasing the company's commitment to worker safety, project efficiency, and a productive working environment.

